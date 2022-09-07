ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Long COVID research: Stress, anxiety, depression before COVID infection increases long COVID risk

Stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness before a COVID-19 infection are being linked to an increased risk of long COVID, according to new research from Harvard scientists. Psychological distress prior to a COVID case was associated with up to a 45% higher risk of developing long COVID, the researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found in their study.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

New study suggests COVID increases risks of brain disorders

A study published this month in the Lancet Psychiatry showed increased risks of some brain disorders two years after infection with the coronavirus, shedding new light on the long-term neurological and psychiatric aspects of the virus. The analysis, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and drawing on health...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Cohort Study#Study Group#Stress#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#Linus Covid#General Health#Rr#Medpage Today
MedPage Today

Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems

While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy