New research finds people who contract COVID-19 have higher risk of neurological conditions
BALTIMORE - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection.
Long COVID research: Stress, anxiety, depression before COVID infection increases long COVID risk
Stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness before a COVID-19 infection are being linked to an increased risk of long COVID, according to new research from Harvard scientists. Psychological distress prior to a COVID case was associated with up to a 45% higher risk of developing long COVID, the researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found in their study.
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
New study suggests COVID increases risks of brain disorders
A study published this month in the Lancet Psychiatry showed increased risks of some brain disorders two years after infection with the coronavirus, shedding new light on the long-term neurological and psychiatric aspects of the virus. The analysis, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and drawing on health...
Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems
While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
