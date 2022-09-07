Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
thereflector.com
Kalama Fire on south side of Mount St. Helens estimated to be 4 acres in size
The Kalama Fire was estimated to be about 4 acres in size on Wednesday. The fire, located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, was first discovered on the evening of Aug. 31. It is being managed as a type four fire, stated...
thereflector.com
Update: Evacuation notices issued for Kalama fire
Evacuation orders have been issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, for the Kalama fire. The evacuation notifications are as follows:. Level 3 evacuations, which means “go now,” include:. North to south: From...
WWEEK
Beach Bonfires Are Temporarily Banned Because of Oregon’s Extreme Fire Danger
If you plan on escaping this weekend’s furnace-like temperatures by heading to the coast, don’t even think about lighting any bonfires when the sun goes down—not even on the sand. The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department has temporarily banned beach fires, a restriction that applies to...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco
Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while assisting with Kalama Fire
Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook
Officials say a Sunday evening fire wipe out a 77-year-old quonset hut in Tillamook, Oregon.
County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal
Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY CREAMERY ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES CLIMATE ACTION GOALS AND PLAN FOR PROGRESS
TCCA is adopting a multi-faceted approach to its climate action plan involving its facilities and fleet, on-farm practices and packaging. For example, here’s some of the work we (including TCCA’s farmer-owners) are doing to help us work towards our goal:. FACILITIES & FLEET:. As part of the Climate...
Suspected impaired driver veers into deer, tree along I-5 in Cowlitz County
A man suspected of driving impaired and his passenger were injured Wednesday night after crashing on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, authorities said said.
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
Portland drug-sniffing dog blamed for llama attack in Warren
Columbia County commissioners said K-9 Stitch can remain in her home after biting the llama, Oreo.A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that attacked a llama near the K-9 handler's home in Columbia County over the summer will be allowed to continue living in Warren. In late July, Stitch, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that works as a drug detection dog for the Portland Police Bureau, escaped the home of her handler, Chris Verbout, and attacked a neighbor's llama. An animal attack on livestock can result in a range of consequences for both animal and owner, including fines, removal from the home or...
Homeless people race to move out of Longview encampment after city declares public health emergency
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The homeless residents of a large campsite in Longview, Wash. raced to clear out their belongings and animals Monday morning. It was 11 a.m., and they were hastening to complete the move after the city declared the camp, located off Alabama Street, the source of a public health emergency.
Columbia County ordered to pay $451k to family of former inmate
A jury found the county was negligent by not giving adequate training to jail staff about mental health.A jury has ordered Columbia County to pay $450,572 to the parents of a schizophrenic man who attacked his mother after being incarcerated at the Columbia County jail. The jury found that Columbia County was negligent by "failing to adequately train staff regarding mental illness." William Derby, a schizophrenic man, was convicted of methamphetamine possession in 2015 and spent the following two years in and out of jail on probation violations. Derby was put in solitary confinement for much of his time in...
Chronicle
Longview Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant Charged With Assault
A man accused of fracturing a man’s orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July has been charged with assault in Lewis County Superior Court. Clint J. Eastman, 30, of Longview, allegedly “blindsided” the victim, hitting him in the head above his left eye on July 9, according to court documents.
Chronicle
$100K Warrant Issued for Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on a Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court who allegedly put methamphetamine on a muffin and tried to feed it to another Drug Court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6...
