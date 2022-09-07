ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Herschel Walker's New Ad Makes Big Accusation

Former college football and NFL star Herschel Walker is continuing his campaign for Georgia Senate. Earlier this week, he released A new ad released a new ad that accuses Democrats - specifically his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) - of using “race to divide us.”. “Democrats use race to...
The Independent

Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman's patrol car fall

The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn't get answers.Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries on July 15 and died July 21 at an Atlanta hospital. Authorities had been called to her home in Sparta, Georgia, as she experienced a mental health crisis, a family attorney has said. Sparta is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Sharpton, noting reports Grier was having what...
The Independent

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes bizarre analogy about cows and bulls

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a bizarre analogy about cows and bulls while giving a speech this week during his campaign against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia. On Wednesday, Mr Walker was giving a speech while on the campaign trail when he gave an analogy about a cow and bulls. “It’s about everybody thinking it’s better somewhere else,” he said. “And I remember talking about this bull that was out in the field and he said six cows with him. Three of them were expecting calves.” Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back who won...
Raphael Warnock
Raphael

