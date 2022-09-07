Read full article on original website
clarkcountylive.com
Oktoberfest Celebration and Family Friendly Fest
Oktoberfest is now an autumn festival celebrated across the world from September to October. Locally, Ridgefield’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration offers entertainment for all ages in Downtown Ridgefield. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, join your friends and neighbors at Overlook Park to celebrate. For...
oregontoday.net
Kayaker, North Coast, Sept. 8
A man in his 50s died on the North Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 5 while kayaking off the beach at Seaside. According to reports, the unidentified individual was with other kayakers when he became separated from the group. He was wearing a black wetsuit, but no life jacket. The man’s body was found in the surf zone near Second Ave.
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
cannonbeachgazette.com
City Manager discusses solutions to overcrowding in Cannon Beach
At the Aug. 15 “Coffee with Councilors” Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis discussed possible solutions to overcrowding in Cannon Beach and the impact of so many visitors. Those attending also expressed concerns about the lack of garbage cans at certain beach access points, dealing with traffic...
Portland drug-sniffing dog blamed for llama attack in Warren
Columbia County commissioners said K-9 Stitch can remain in her home after biting the llama, Oreo.A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that attacked a llama near the K-9 handler's home in Columbia County over the summer will be allowed to continue living in Warren. In late July, Stitch, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that works as a drug detection dog for the Portland Police Bureau, escaped the home of her handler, Chris Verbout, and attacked a neighbor's llama. An animal attack on livestock can result in a range of consequences for both animal and owner, including fines, removal from the home or...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
thereflector.com
Kalama Fire on south side of Mount St. Helens estimated to be 4 acres in size
The Kalama Fire was estimated to be about 4 acres in size on Wednesday. The fire, located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, was first discovered on the evening of Aug. 31. It is being managed as a type four fire, stated...
Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook
Officials say a Sunday evening fire wipe out a 77-year-old quonset hut in Tillamook, Oregon.
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
thereflector.com
Update: Evacuation notices issued for Kalama fire
Evacuation orders have been issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, for the Kalama fire. The evacuation notifications are as follows:. Level 3 evacuations, which means “go now,” include:. North to south: From...
Kayaker dies after being separated from group in Seaside
A kayaking incident claimed the life of a 50-year-old man in Seaside on Monday morning.
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while assisting with Kalama Fire
Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal
Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
Homeless people race to move out of Longview encampment after city declares public health emergency
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The homeless residents of a large campsite in Longview, Wash. raced to clear out their belongings and animals Monday morning. It was 11 a.m., and they were hastening to complete the move after the city declared the camp, located off Alabama Street, the source of a public health emergency.
Columbia County ordered to pay $451k to family of former inmate
A jury found the county was negligent by not giving adequate training to jail staff about mental health.A jury has ordered Columbia County to pay $450,572 to the parents of a schizophrenic man who attacked his mother after being incarcerated at the Columbia County jail. The jury found that Columbia County was negligent by "failing to adequately train staff regarding mental illness." William Derby, a schizophrenic man, was convicted of methamphetamine possession in 2015 and spent the following two years in and out of jail on probation violations. Derby was put in solitary confinement for much of his time in...
Level 2 evacuation order near Hagg Lake lifted after fire
Authorities have issued a Level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation order after a fire ignited near Hagg Lake in Gaston, Oregon Friday evening.
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
Rollover crash kills at least 1 in Washington County
At least one person died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Washington County, the sheriff's office tweeted.
Man falls to his death after diving from 50ft cliff into Washington river and hitting his head
A MAN has been killed after diving from a 50-ft high cliff into a Washington River and reportedly hitting his head. Police recovered the remains of 23-year-old William Lewis Hogg after a day-long search of the Toutle River, Troy Brightbill of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Hogg, of Battle...
