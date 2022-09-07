Read full article on original website
Parks and Recreation Supervisor - Midwest City
The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Parks and Recreation Supervisor in the Parks and Recreation department. The incumbent directs the City's parks and recreation, aquatics, adult sports, and community services programs, as well as the upkeep, improvement, and operation of the City's Community Center. High school graduate or equivalent required. Bachelor degree in recreation or related field with supervisory experience in recreational programming required. Must possess and maintain Certified Public Bathing Place Operator license or obtain one within six (6) months. Certified Parks and Recreations Director preferred. Software skills required, basic: 10-Key, Accounting, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess and maintain a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Salary Range: $64,808 - $68,621/yr. w/Benefits. Apply at City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
Director of Parks and Recreation - Edmond
Starting Salary: $105,359 - $131,699 annual (Starting salary commensurate with experience and qualifications) Primary office location: 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive. Complete position profile is available at www.edmondok.gov/jobs. Director of Parks and Recreation: This position is an exciting opportunity for a proven leader who is able to support a premier parks...
Code Officer I – Neighborhood Services Department - Midwest City
Code Officer I – Neighborhood Services Department. The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Code Officer I in the Neighborhood Services Department. The incumbent is responsible for working complaints arising from violation of and enforcing the codes and ordinances of the City of Midwest City. High school graduate or equivalent required. Must have Oklahoma Code Enforcement Association "Basic Code Officer Certification" or obtain within probationary period. Previous code enforcement experience preferred. Software skills required 10-Key, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess a valid Oklahoma driver's license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Starting Salary: $19.2091/hr. w/Benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
City Planner - Harrah
The City of Harrah is accepting applications for a full-time City Planner. This position perform day-to-day development and management tasks for planning projects and programs that could involve inter-agency and/or multi-jurisdictional entities. This position is responsible for researching planning topics, preparing reports, preparing presentations, preparing maps, overseeing site designs, and retrieving data. This position will provide support to staff, management, contractors, consultants, other agencies, entities, and the general public. Must have the ability to perform under a complex assignment of projects, dealing with multiple projects, spend time working in the field to verify data input, maintain and update data, and perform other related work as assigned. The City Planner position reports to the City Manager.
