Youth Sports Coordinator – Parks & Rec - Midwest City
The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Youth Sports Coordinator in the Parks and Recreation department. Under the general supervision of the Parks and Recreation Supervisor, the incumbent oversees operations and maintenance of youth sports programs and activities at recreation facilities, as well as assisting in maintenance sports complexes, as required. High school graduate or equivalent is required. Degree and experience in operation of recreation facilities and programs is required. Software skills required: 10-Key, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Salary Range: $22.8114 - $24.1537/hr. w/Benefits. Apply at City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
Director of Parks and Recreation - Edmond
Starting Salary: $105,359 - $131,699 annual (Starting salary commensurate with experience and qualifications) Primary office location: 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive. Complete position profile is available at www.edmondok.gov/jobs. Director of Parks and Recreation: This position is an exciting opportunity for a proven leader who is able to support a premier parks...
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
Code Officer I – Neighborhood Services Department - Midwest City
Code Officer I – Neighborhood Services Department. The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Code Officer I in the Neighborhood Services Department. The incumbent is responsible for working complaints arising from violation of and enforcing the codes and ordinances of the City of Midwest City. High school graduate or equivalent required. Must have Oklahoma Code Enforcement Association "Basic Code Officer Certification" or obtain within probationary period. Previous code enforcement experience preferred. Software skills required 10-Key, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess a valid Oklahoma driver's license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Starting Salary: $19.2091/hr. w/Benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC
So far, Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rentals in neighborhoods across the metro are causing complaints and licensing woes. The post Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
Cardinal Community House Providing Homeless Help
The Cardinal Community House (517 SW Second St.) is providing sorely needed help for the homeless. Through a partnership between St. Anthony Hospital and Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City, the center is providing respite and resources that many may take for granted after hospitalization or an emergency room visit. These...
City Planner - Harrah
The City of Harrah is accepting applications for a full-time City Planner. This position perform day-to-day development and management tasks for planning projects and programs that could involve inter-agency and/or multi-jurisdictional entities. This position is responsible for researching planning topics, preparing reports, preparing presentations, preparing maps, overseeing site designs, and retrieving data. This position will provide support to staff, management, contractors, consultants, other agencies, entities, and the general public. Must have the ability to perform under a complex assignment of projects, dealing with multiple projects, spend time working in the field to verify data input, maintain and update data, and perform other related work as assigned. The City Planner position reports to the City Manager.
Communication & Marketing Director - Midwest City
The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Communications and Marketing Manager in the Communications and Marketing department. The Communications and Marketing Manager enhances resident and employee understanding of City objectives, issues, decisions, and challenges through public information and marketing programs and campaigns. The incumbent seeks to increase resident and stakeholder engagement in City events, services, and operations. The employee writes and creates content for various media channels to communicate City events and issues, serves as assistant spokesperson for the City and functions as the assistant public information officer during the activation of the City's Emergency Operations Center, and develops and manages the City website and coordinates all City departmental pages. With direction and assistance from the department director, the employee develops City-wide media relations initiatives, and oversees the production of press conferences, special events, grand openings, educational videos, and other multimedia content. High school graduate or equivalent with an Associate degree in related field required. Employee must possess a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, public relations, event management, business administration, hospitality administration, or related field is preferred. Five years of direct related and progressively responsible work experience in the event planning, park and recreation, convention, tourism, or hospitality industries may substitute for the degree preference. Festival Management certification preferred. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Starting salary range: $52,442-$55,528/yr. w/benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) has relocated their Vocational Rehabilitation office from Shepherd Center at 2401 NW 23rd to its new location at 5005 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Suite 210, in Oklahoma City. The main phone number is 405-522-7945. Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) staff in this...
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority offering extensions due to outage
If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.
Oklahoma City Leaders Warn Boaters After Zebra Mussels Found In Lake Hefner
Oklahoma City leaders said Zebra Mussels have been found in Lake Hefner. The mussels are an invasive species that can damage boats and threaten local fish populations. City leaders said they do not pose a threat to the city's drinking water. The city said to stop the spread, boaters need...
OU fan brings hotel to near Norman campus just in time for football season
NORMAN, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma fan noticed a lack of hotels near campus in Norman, so he decided to change that. After a few years of work, the NOUN Hotel is set to open this season for OU fans and Normanites alike. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell toured...
Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid
In a fairly quick Tuesday meeting, the Moore City Council approved several contracts and added new City Staff. The post Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
