Midwest City, OK

oml.org

Youth Sports Coordinator – Parks & Rec - Midwest City

The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Youth Sports Coordinator in the Parks and Recreation department. Under the general supervision of the Parks and Recreation Supervisor, the incumbent oversees operations and maintenance of youth sports programs and activities at recreation facilities, as well as assisting in maintenance sports complexes, as required. High school graduate or equivalent is required. Degree and experience in operation of recreation facilities and programs is required. Software skills required: 10-Key, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Salary Range: $22.8114 - $24.1537/hr. w/Benefits. Apply at City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
oml.org

Director of Parks and Recreation - Edmond

Starting Salary: $105,359 - $131,699 annual (Starting salary commensurate with experience and qualifications) Primary office location: 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive. Complete position profile is available at www.edmondok.gov/jobs. Director of Parks and Recreation: This position is an exciting opportunity for a proven leader who is able to support a premier parks...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
KFOR

Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
NORMAN, OK
Midwest City, OK
oml.org

Code Officer I – Neighborhood Services Department - Midwest City

Code Officer I – Neighborhood Services Department. The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Code Officer I in the Neighborhood Services Department. The incumbent is responsible for working complaints arising from violation of and enforcing the codes and ordinances of the City of Midwest City. High school graduate or equivalent required. Must have Oklahoma Code Enforcement Association "Basic Code Officer Certification" or obtain within probationary period. Previous code enforcement experience preferred. Software skills required 10-Key, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess a valid Oklahoma driver's license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Starting Salary: $19.2091/hr. w/Benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
405magazine.com

Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Cardinal Community House Providing Homeless Help

The Cardinal Community House (517 SW Second St.) is providing sorely needed help for the homeless. Through a partnership between St. Anthony Hospital and Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City, the center is providing respite and resources that many may take for granted after hospitalization or an emergency room visit. These...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oml.org

City Planner - Harrah

The City of Harrah is accepting applications for a full-time City Planner. This position perform day-to-day development and management tasks for planning projects and programs that could involve inter-agency and/or multi-jurisdictional entities. This position is responsible for researching planning topics, preparing reports, preparing presentations, preparing maps, overseeing site designs, and retrieving data. This position will provide support to staff, management, contractors, consultants, other agencies, entities, and the general public. Must have the ability to perform under a complex assignment of projects, dealing with multiple projects, spend time working in the field to verify data input, maintain and update data, and perform other related work as assigned. The City Planner position reports to the City Manager.
HARRAH, OK
oml.org

Communication & Marketing Director - Midwest City

The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Communications and Marketing Manager in the Communications and Marketing department. The Communications and Marketing Manager enhances resident and employee understanding of City objectives, issues, decisions, and challenges through public information and marketing programs and campaigns. The incumbent seeks to increase resident and stakeholder engagement in City events, services, and operations. The employee writes and creates content for various media channels to communicate City events and issues, serves as assistant spokesperson for the City and functions as the assistant public information officer during the activation of the City's Emergency Operations Center, and develops and manages the City website and coordinates all City departmental pages. With direction and assistance from the department director, the employee develops City-wide media relations initiatives, and oversees the production of press conferences, special events, grand openings, educational videos, and other multimedia content. High school graduate or equivalent with an Associate degree in related field required. Employee must possess a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, public relations, event management, business administration, hospitality administration, or related field is preferred. Five years of direct related and progressively responsible work experience in the event planning, park and recreation, convention, tourism, or hospitality industries may substitute for the degree preference. Festival Management certification preferred. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Starting salary range: $52,442-$55,528/yr. w/benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
