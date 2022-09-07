The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Communications and Marketing Manager in the Communications and Marketing department. The Communications and Marketing Manager enhances resident and employee understanding of City objectives, issues, decisions, and challenges through public information and marketing programs and campaigns. The incumbent seeks to increase resident and stakeholder engagement in City events, services, and operations. The employee writes and creates content for various media channels to communicate City events and issues, serves as assistant spokesperson for the City and functions as the assistant public information officer during the activation of the City's Emergency Operations Center, and develops and manages the City website and coordinates all City departmental pages. With direction and assistance from the department director, the employee develops City-wide media relations initiatives, and oversees the production of press conferences, special events, grand openings, educational videos, and other multimedia content. High school graduate or equivalent with an Associate degree in related field required. Employee must possess a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, public relations, event management, business administration, hospitality administration, or related field is preferred. Five years of direct related and progressively responsible work experience in the event planning, park and recreation, convention, tourism, or hospitality industries may substitute for the degree preference. Festival Management certification preferred. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Starting salary range: $52,442-$55,528/yr. w/benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.

MIDWEST CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO