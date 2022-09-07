Read full article on original website
City Planner - Harrah
The City of Harrah is accepting applications for a full-time City Planner. This position perform day-to-day development and management tasks for planning projects and programs that could involve inter-agency and/or multi-jurisdictional entities. This position is responsible for researching planning topics, preparing reports, preparing presentations, preparing maps, overseeing site designs, and retrieving data. This position will provide support to staff, management, contractors, consultants, other agencies, entities, and the general public. Must have the ability to perform under a complex assignment of projects, dealing with multiple projects, spend time working in the field to verify data input, maintain and update data, and perform other related work as assigned. The City Planner position reports to the City Manager.
Code Officer I – Neighborhood Services Department - Midwest City
Code Officer I – Neighborhood Services Department. The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Code Officer I in the Neighborhood Services Department. The incumbent is responsible for working complaints arising from violation of and enforcing the codes and ordinances of the City of Midwest City. High school graduate or equivalent required. Must have Oklahoma Code Enforcement Association "Basic Code Officer Certification" or obtain within probationary period. Previous code enforcement experience preferred. Software skills required 10-Key, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess a valid Oklahoma driver's license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Starting Salary: $19.2091/hr. w/Benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
Director of Parks and Recreation - Edmond
Starting Salary: $105,359 - $131,699 annual (Starting salary commensurate with experience and qualifications) Primary office location: 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive. Complete position profile is available at www.edmondok.gov/jobs. Director of Parks and Recreation: This position is an exciting opportunity for a proven leader who is able to support a premier parks...
Parks and Recreation Supervisor - Midwest City
The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Parks and Recreation Supervisor in the Parks and Recreation department. The incumbent directs the City's parks and recreation, aquatics, adult sports, and community services programs, as well as the upkeep, improvement, and operation of the City's Community Center. High school graduate or equivalent required. Bachelor degree in recreation or related field with supervisory experience in recreational programming required. Must possess and maintain Certified Public Bathing Place Operator license or obtain one within six (6) months. Certified Parks and Recreations Director preferred. Software skills required, basic: 10-Key, Accounting, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess and maintain a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Salary Range: $64,808 - $68,621/yr. w/Benefits. Apply at City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
Youth Sports Coordinator – Parks & Rec - Midwest City
The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Youth Sports Coordinator in the Parks and Recreation department. Under the general supervision of the Parks and Recreation Supervisor, the incumbent oversees operations and maintenance of youth sports programs and activities at recreation facilities, as well as assisting in maintenance sports complexes, as required. High school graduate or equivalent is required. Degree and experience in operation of recreation facilities and programs is required. Software skills required: 10-Key, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Salary Range: $22.8114 - $24.1537/hr. w/Benefits. Apply at City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
One OKC attorney’s perspective on working pro bono
The clear signposts of her religious faith pointed directly to helping people who might need it.
OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) has relocated their Vocational Rehabilitation office from Shepherd Center at 2401 NW 23rd to its new location at 5005 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Suite 210, in Oklahoma City. The main phone number is 405-522-7945. Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) staff in this...
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
Cardinal Community House Providing Homeless Help
The Cardinal Community House (517 SW Second St.) is providing sorely needed help for the homeless. Through a partnership between St. Anthony Hospital and Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City, the center is providing respite and resources that many may take for granted after hospitalization or an emergency room visit. These...
Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC
So far, Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rentals in neighborhoods across the metro are causing complaints and licensing woes. The post Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
'A real struggle': Citizens cope with soaring electric bills in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Some folks in Edmond are shocked about how much their electric bill is costing them. On September 7, Fox 25 looked into why this is happening. During the hot summer months, most of your electric bill comes from how much you use your air conditioning unit. The city says some people are seeing bills from July, which was a time when you had to crank up the AC during the heatwave. Still, this doesn't change how frustrated some residents are.
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
As school Universal Free Lunch Program ends, obstacles return
After the universal free lunch program for schools instituted to help with pandemic recovery ends, obstacles for parents and kids increase. The post As school Universal Free Lunch Program ends, obstacles return appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Heard on Hurd returns to Edmond with festivities
Heard on Hurd is coming back to Edmond and bringing with it plenty of festivities.
Oklahoma City restaurant named one of ’50 Best New Restaurants in 2022′
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant is making headlines after it caught the attention of a national publication. Bon Appetit Magazine sent its staff across the country to search for the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen was one of a handful...
Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid
In a fairly quick Tuesday meeting, the Moore City Council approved several contracts and added new City Staff. The post Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Norman council members hear data analysis on use of force reports from police
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman city council members heard data analysis on use of force reports from the Norman Police Department. A big takeaway from the study session was the use of force is pretty rare in the Norman Police Department, but in the last five years, about 50 use of force reports happen annually.
Small Stillwater company helps launch NASA’s Artemis I project
Frontier Electronic Systems is helping NASA in the massive moon exploration project called Artemis I.
