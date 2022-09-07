Twenty-six years ago, Stockton University started the Educational Technology Training Center (ETTC) to create a regional network among school districts to improve education through technology. That mission has come full circle with a recent $333,313 grant from the state to create a new K-12 Computer Science regional hub, said Patty Weeks, the director of the Southern Regional Institute and ETTC at Stockton’s School of Education.

STOCKTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO