njbmagazine.com
Roggero-Lovisi Appointed Modern Meadow CEO
Nutley-based biotech company Modern Meadow has appointed industry veteran Catherine Roggero-Lovisi as the company’s new CEO. Roggero-Lovisi assumed her new role on Sept. 1, succeeding Anna Bakst, who will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors, as executive chair. “Catherine brings a wealth of experience and...
DMR Architects Launches DMR NY Architects
With more than 50 projects in New York City in its current pipeline, DMR Architects of Hasbrouck Heights has opened DMR NY Architects (DMR NY) to accommodate its growing business practice in The Empire State. Pradeep Kapoor will lead the DMR NY team. DMR Architects’ dynamic growth outside of New...
Stockton Awarded $333K Grant to Promote K-12 Computer Science Hub
Twenty-six years ago, Stockton University started the Educational Technology Training Center (ETTC) to create a regional network among school districts to improve education through technology. That mission has come full circle with a recent $333,313 grant from the state to create a new K-12 Computer Science regional hub, said Patty Weeks, the director of the Southern Regional Institute and ETTC at Stockton’s School of Education.
