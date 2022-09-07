Read full article on original website
Yankees Aaron Judge Has Realistic Shot at American League Triple Crown
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the leader in the clubhouse for the American League MVP award. With 55 home runs, 118 RBI and a .302 batting average, the Yankees slugger has a realistic shot at becoming baseball's second Triple Crown winner in 45 years.
Assad one of many 'difficult decisions' on Cubs' horizon
CHICAGO -- Cubs fans are hoping for an offseason full of reports about impact free-agent pursuits and blockbuster trades. With a month left on this season's schedule, Chicago is getting a head start on more nuanced decision-making. Jed Hoyer, the Cubs' president of baseball operations, has called it one of...
Confident Sox show resolve in comeback win
SEATTLE -- The White Sox of 2022 have been banged up. They’ve been knocked around. They’ve had some highs and some lows. They were picked by some before the season to win the World Series, and as it stands in September, they’ve won one more game than they’ve lost.
Trout sizzling during four-game homer streak
ANAHEIM -- In a redux of their feat from the opening game of their series vs. the Tigers, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani each homered in Wednesday’s 5-4 loss. It marked the eighth time this season Trout and Ohtani have gone deep in the same game, and the 22nd since the two became teammates in 2018.
These pitcher-catcher batteries have had historic lifespans
In baseball, the relationship between a pitcher and a catcher is one of the most important aspects of the game. Some, like Tyler Gilbert and Daulton Varsho, find a rhythm immediately, but ultimately, the ones who stick together the longest are often the most successful. The most memorable battery of the 21st century has been together for the better part of 15 years in St. Louis in Cardinals’ righty Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina.
Nats pitcher's key to success? His ballpark photo album
ST. LOUIS -- Erasmo Ramírez walked toward home plate at an empty Citi Field three hours before first pitch on Saturday afternoon. He stood behind the dish and raised his phone to snap a photo. Then, he stepped into the batter’s box -- once from the right, once from the left -- and looked toward the outfield.
'I feel good': Glasnow K's 2 in return to mound
ST. PETERSBURG -- Rehabbing Rays ace Tyler Glasnow pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his first Minor League rehabilitation start for Triple-A Durham on Wednesday night. The most important thing about Glasnow’s first game action since June 14, 2021?. “I feel good,” Glasnow said by phone from...
Kreidler, on memorable first HR: 'This is what you play for'
ANAHEIM -- Ryan Kreidler couldn’t have asked for a better time or place to hit his first career home run. Less than a week after he was called up, the Davis, Calif., native followed Kerry Carpenter’s game-tying ninth-inning homer by taking José Quijada’s pitch over the left-center-field wall -- much to the delight of his parents and his uncle in attendance.
Varland impresses Twins in dazzling debut
NEW YORK -- It was a rough day for the Twins at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, dropping both ends of a doubleheader against the Yankees: the first game, 5-4, in 12 innings and the nightcap, 7-1. The losses put the Twins in a second-place tie with the White Sox, two games behind the Guardians atop the American League Central.
Down the stretch, Rogers setting tone for '23
PHILADELPHIA -- There isn't enough time left for Trevor Rogers to salvage his overall 2022 numbers. But there is plenty of opportunity for him to set the tone for his '23 season. Rogers continued to do exactly that on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, despite the Marlins' 4-3 loss...
Manoah's approach vs. O's: 'Put them to sleep early'
BALTIMORE -- When the Blue Jays embarked on what grew into an intense, at-times heated half-week at Camden Yards, they did so with one primary goal: to create separation in the American League Wild Card race. Four games later, they departed the Charm City having accomplished just that. Toronto created...
Two years later, Chirinos finds joy -- and gets win
ST. PETERSBURG -- Just after Rob Refsnyder whiffed on an 86 mph splitter that tumbled through the bottom of the strike zone before settling into catcher Francisco Mejía’s glove, Yonny Chirinos pumped his fists and left his feet. He skipped toward the Rays’ dugout and clapped his right hand against his glove twice, a hint of a smile on his face as he looked down at the Tropicana Field turf.
Ragans deals in 'really good' return from IL
HOUSTON -- The Rangers’ series finale against the Astros on Wednesday night ended on a walk-off wild pitch from Texas reliever Jonathan Hernández that sent Houston to a 4-3 win in 10 innings. Despite a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of their intrastate rivals, the Rangers had to be pleased with a phenomenal pitching performance from rookie left-hander Cole Ragans earlier in the contest.
Bucs falter in twin bill, but value learning opportunities
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates enjoyed their Tuesday night. They notched their latest win against a first-place team and Oneil Cruz hit a ball into the Allegheny River -- with, essentially, one hand. From top to bottom, it was one of the more fun wins of the season. On Wednesday, the Mets, who entered the day tied for first place in the NL East, found their footing and handled their business.
Padres look ready for September surge
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have played well enough at times this season. They’re in the playoff picture, after all, 14 games above .500, having suddenly built a four-game cushion in the National League Wild Card race. But they’re quick to tell you that, no, they don’t think they’ve...
Strider brilliant again after shaking off early trouble
OAKLAND -- Spencer Strider’s ability to consistently overpower hitters allowed him to instantly garner attention around the baseball world. But as the Braves hurler nears the end of his great rookie season, it looks like his mental strength might be his greatest asset. Strider again showed his resolve while...
Cards show 'zero panic,' score 5 in 9th for walk-off win
ST. LOUIS -- The story of the night from Wednesday, of course, was the Cardinals grinding out one grueling ninth-inning at-bat after another to build momentum, until it came to a crescendo with Tommy Edman’s two-run walk-off double for an improbable 6-5 victory over the Nationals at Busch Stadium.
Up-and-down Yankees need one final push down stretch
No one believes the Yankees are really as bad as they’ve been since the All-Star break, a team that was one of the very best in baseball looking record-wise like one of the very worst. The Yankees might not get to 100 wins, which seemed like a lock when they were 64-28. But we are about to find out over the rest of September and then into the first week of October just how good the ’22 Yankees really are, and not just against the Minnesota Twins.
Here's each team's hottest pitching prospect
The months of August and September can be rough on Minor League pitchers. Many are reaching their innings caps and/or pushing the limits of their career-high workloads, leading to some rougher results. Key words there: can be. The possibility of a late-season slowdown only makes those pitchers who do dominate...
Braves, Mets headed toward epic showdown
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Buckle up and enjoy as the Braves and Mets battle like it’s 1999. After losing sole possession of first place for the first...
