Dame Deborah James’ dad pays poignant tribute as daughter is awarded honorary degree after her death

DAME Deborah James' father has paid a poignant tribute to his daughter after she was awarded an honorary degree.

The Sun writer had been a keen bowel cancer campaigner after her diagnosis at the age of just 35.

Deborah James' family attended a ceremony this week to receive her honorary degree. Pictured left to right, father Alistair, mum Heather, sister Sarah and brother Benjamin Credit: Instagram

Alistair accepted the award on Deborah's behalf at the event at the Guildhall in London Credit: Instagram

The 40-year-old passed away on June 28 after living with bowel cancer since her diagnosis at the age of 35 Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

After learning in May that she would receive end-of-life hospice care, she began fundraising in earnest - with the total now topping an astonishing £7.5million.

Deborah shared every moment of her journey and ticked off some of her favourite past times in the weeks leading up to her death.

But her doting dad Alistair had to accept his daughter's Honorary Doctorate of Science from the Institute of Cancer Research on her behalf.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was also attended by Debs' mum Heather, brother Benjamin and her sister Sarah Wieczorek, Alistair praised his daughter.

He said: "When Deborah was invited to accept today’s degree she was honoured and proud.

"But this was mixed with a sense of sadness as she realised it was one of the first entries in her diary that she was unlikely to fulfil.

"However, in recognition of what this award meant to her, Deborah was clear in her wishes that her family should be here today on her behalf and to give thanks to the institute and staff for its work and the honour bestowed upon her."

Alistair added that the honour represented two focal points of her life outside of her family.

He explained that in the last five years, his daughter had helped many people with their own diagnosis by sharing her experience.

"Her passion for research continued to shine through in her final days with the launch of the Bowelbabe Fund, which has raised more than £7.5 million.

"This, with the support of Cancer Research UK, will continue to fund causes and projects which Deborah was so passionate about and will include projects in collaboration with partners such as the ICR and their clinical partner, The Royal Marsden," he added.

Both Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland, Deborah's co-hosts of the You Me and the Big C podcast were also in attendance and receiving the awards.

At the event at the Guildhall in London, the two hosts were awarded for their 'outstanding contribution to raising awareness of living with cancer and the importance of cancer research'.

Steve, who's wife Rachael Bland died from breast cancer in 2018, admitted that the moment was 'bitter sweet'.

He said that Debs hadn't been there to collect the award that she had been 'so excited about' but that her family had been there on her behalf.

"Can’t tell you how humbling and overwhelming it was to be on the stage watching all the graduates get their degrees and hearing about all the incredible work they’re doing and are going to do.

"It’s so exciting to see so many amazing, passionate young people who want to create a better future for people with cancer," he added.

Lauren said: "We created You Me and the Big C in the hope that we'd be able to support even just one person affected by cancer, and provide a space where they could feel at home.

“To be honoured with a doctorate from the ICR as recognition of our contribution in raising awareness of the impact of cancer is mind-blowing, and one of the absolute proudest moments of my life.”

Professor Kristian Helin, Chief Executive of The Institute of Cancer Research, London said it had been an honour to recognise such 'hugely deserving people' with the degree.

The signs of bowel cancer you need to know - remember BOWEL

B:Bleeding

There are several possible causes of bleeding from your bottom, of blood in your poo.

Bright red blood could come from swollen blood vessels, haemorrhoids or piles, in your back passage.

Dark red or black blood could come from your bowel or stomach.

Blood in your stools is one of the key signs of bowel cancer, so it’s important to mention it to your doctor so they can investigate.

2. O: Obvious change in loo habits

It’s important to tell your GP if you have noticed any changes in your bowel habits, that lasts three weeks or longer.

It’s especially important if you have also noticed signs of blood in your poo.

You might notice you need to go to the loo more often, you might have looser stools or feel like you’re not going enough or fully emptying your bowels.

Don’t be embarrassed, your GP will have heard a lot worse! Speak up and get it checked.

3. W: Weight loss

This is less common than the other symptoms, but an important one to be aware of. If you’ve lost weight and don’t really know why, it’s worth mentioning to your GP.

You may not feel like eating, feel sick, bloated and not hungry.

4. E: Extreme tiredness

Bowel cancer that causes bleeding can cause a lack of iron in the body – anaemia. If you develop anaemia you’re likely to feel tired and your skin might look pale.

5. L: Lump or pain

As with lots of other forms of cancer, a lump or pain can be a sign of bowel cancer.

It’s most likely you’ll notice a pain or lump in your stomach or back passage.

"Dame Deborah, Lauren, and Steve have made an incredible impact through their podcast. It’s also important to recognise and remember Rachael’s contribution today.

"You, Me and the Big C has helped other people living with cancer to feel less alone, find out more about treatment, and been a showcase for advances in cancer research too.

“We’re extremely sorry that Deborah could not be here, but we are delighted that her family could attend and join us in honouring her amazing legacy, which continues to benefit so many people with cancer."

In her final moments, Deborah achieved more than many people will in a whole life time.

On top of a successful clothing range and raising millions for charity, Debs also managed to finish her book How To Live When You Could Be Dead.

Just last month it was revealed that the book reached number one in the UK charts.

Following its release on August 18, it sold 40,878 copies and also became the bestselling non-fiction debut book of 2022 so far.

After she revealed she had been moved to end of life care in May, Debs furiously set to work to finish the book - co-writing the final chapters with her husband, Sebastien Bowen.

Her mum Heather, recently appeared on Lorraine to talk about her daughter's book.

In a promotional video, filmed before Deborah's death, the mum-of-two urged people to grab those little moments 'whenever we see them'.

The video moves on to show Debs dancing with her daughter Eloise.

Debs continues: "Soak up the good times, any way you can.

"You may find yourself on a pathway that you didn't want to go down, but sometimes it's ok to adjust your expectations and keep walking to those dreams anyway."

We then see Debs walking around a garden picking flowers, before she issues her final note.

"But if you're having a bad day today, remember tomorrow might just be that good day that you need", she said.

Deborah received an honorary degree from the Institute of Cancer Research Credit: Instagram