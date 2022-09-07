Read full article on original website
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is “Off The Hook,” Literally
If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
Redlands Home Includes Amazing Views of the Colorado National Monument
There are some wonderful homes back in the Redlands area as you approach the Colorado National Monument. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live here?. Today we are headed down South Camp Road in the Redlands. We are visiting the end of a cul-de-sac named Teegan Court to look inside another Colorado dream home.
20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try
Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
Bring the Kids: World’s Longest Hopscotch Record to Be Attempted in Colorado
When is the last time that you played a game of hopscotch? Coming soon, you'll be able to relive your youth, as a Guinness World Record will (hopefully be broken.) Organizers will be prepping the course for four days prior to the event, so you know this is going to be a big deal. Snowcones and Giant Jenga will be on hand, get the kids.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Rent This Retro Colorado Camper Near Salida’s Hot Springs
The website glampinghub.com gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of unique accommodations all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. These destinations are a step up beyond just a traditional tent in the woods. One of the most unique options in Colorado is...
Whack a Chocolate Pinata at One Colorado Mexican Restaurant
The next time you go out to eat and the server asks you if you saved any room for dessert, you might want to say yes. Especially if you can take a literal whack at it. One Colorado Mexican restaurant will let you do just that with a chocolate pinata. Hacienda Colorado offers this tasty, yet totally hittable dessert for those that saved room for it.
Who Is the Fort Collins Educator Up for Colorado Teacher of the Year?
One of Fort Collins' own is in the running as not just Colorado's Teacher of the Year, but could be the Nation's Teacher of the Year. There are seven educators from across the Centennial State that are finalists to be Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Find out more about the one from Fort Collins.
These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado
Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
Spectacular Wyoming Roadside Attractions That You Must See
The Cowboy state has the smallest population in the United States, but we have plenty of wide open spaces. That means we have room for lots and lots of stuff. There are a lot of cool things to see, but you might have to drive a way to get there.
Adventure to New Heights at Colorado’s Treehouse Hot Springs
From rustic log cabins to lavish mega-mansions, Colorado is full of unique accomodations for travelers to book a stay at. A one-of-a-kind resort can be found near Nathrop, Colorado, at the scenic base of Mount Princeton and Mount Antero. Book a Stay at Colorado's Treehouse Hot Springs Resort. Elevate your...
This Awesome Bridgerton Experience Is Coming To Colorado Next Month
If you're a Colorado fan of the hit Netflix show, "Bridgerton," get ready because an all-new Bridgerton Queens Ball Experience is debuting in our state in October. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience In Colorado. I wish I could tell you that I've religiously watched the hit Netflix show, Bridgerton,...
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
Oldest National Parks in America: How Old are Colorado’s National Parks?
In 1872, the U.S. government signed the Yellowstone National Park Act into law and created what the National Park Service (NPS) refers to as "the world's first true national park." Today, there are thousands of national parks throughout the world, and four of them — Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Black...
5 Epic Road Trips In Colorado To Check Out For Fall Scenery
Sure, it's still scorching hot outside but fall is fast approaching and now is a good time to plan some really fun and breathtaking trips if you're looking to see some stunning fall colors and fully appreciate all that Colorado has to offer. Fall is the time of year when...
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
