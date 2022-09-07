Read full article on original website
Downtown San Antonio's Legacy Park hosting end-of-summer bash next week
The Lawn Beach - End of Summer Party will feature music from local performers along with a curated pop-up market and food vendors.
San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022
It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
San Antonio-area advocacy group to hold Vanessa Guillén memorial 5K and vigil Sept. 30
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Mayra Guillén, younger sister of slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillén, will speak at the event.
San Pedro Creek Culture Park builds a waterfall your voice will fill with colors
Phase 1 of San Pedro Creek Culture Park is almost finished. One of the section's most distinctive aspects is a waterfall next to the intersection of the creek and Commerce Street. During the day, the stream of water promises a refreshing sensation for visitors strolling along the refurbished walkway. But...
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's
SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
San Antonio barbecue truck smokes onto Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earned the magazine's approval, including one in San Antonio. Reese Bros. Barbecue, a food truck that pairs classic Texas barbecue with Mexican-inspired sides, represents Alamo City on...
Photo Gallery: Pitbull came to San Antonio and blew the roof off the AT&T Center
Grammy-award winning superstar Pitbull blew into San Antonio on Friday as part of his Can't Stop Us Now summer tour. As expected, "Mr. Worldwide" put on a high-energy show that had fans at the AT&T Center jumping. Opener Iggy Azalea also proved beyond a doubt why she's still "Fancy." Here's...
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House debuting three ghoulish new attractions next weekend
The new attractions will be included in the regular ticket price once the haunted house's season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17.
9 creative, flavorful H-E-B frozen meals and snacks to try
Make some room in the freezer!
Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio. Here's when they're performing.
SAN ANTONIO — Fans of Grupo Firme will be pleased to hear that they are coming to the Alamo City. However, tickets aren't available yet, so fans will need to sign up to get ahead of the crowd if they want seats. The San Antonio Alamodome, who will be...
Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
These San Antonio fans' last-minute sun costumes got them on stage with Bad Bunny
Project solesitos was a success.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
We’re turning our attention to the stage this week thanks to the many live performances making their way to Alamo City. See Pitbull live in concert with special guest Iggy Azalea, or enjoy a live performance by comedian Carlos Mencia. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Bad Bunny Gives VIP Treatment To Uvalde Victim's Family At Sold-Out Concert
The Garcia family was treated to a private suite at the show.
Fans say Bad Bunny is more than an artist but icon who fights for change
SAN ANTONIO — One of San Antonio's biggest one-night events since the pandemic began as Wednesday's Bad Bunny concert drew a sold-out crowd of more than 54,000 fans to the Alamodome, sparking excitement as well as traffic headaches in the downtown area. Fans from all across Texas were lining...
