DECKERVILLE, Mich. — Charlie Duck ran for 150 yards and passed for 143, accounting for five touchdowns in Toledo Christian's 54-8 football victory Saturday at Deckerville. Duck completed 8 of 9 passes, with two passes going for touchdowns. Three of his five rushes resulted in touchdowns, including scores of 54 and 67 yards in the first quarter. Jacob Michalski ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries for Toledo Christian (2-1). Karter Koester caught two touchdown passes for 80 yards.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO