Read full article on original website
Related
Jefferson is as real as real gets, Washington picks up first win: Presidents Bowl takeaways
Saturday's Presidents Bowl was a battle of 0-2 teams and a battle of 2-0 teams, one looking for their first win, one taking their first loss. Washington won the first game 14-7 over Roosevelt and Jefferson beat Lincoln 30-13. Here are some takeaways from the action: ...
Toledo Christian football rolls past Deckerville
DECKERVILLE, Mich. — Charlie Duck ran for 150 yards and passed for 143, accounting for five touchdowns in Toledo Christian's 54-8 football victory Saturday at Deckerville. Duck completed 8 of 9 passes, with two passes going for touchdowns. Three of his five rushes resulted in touchdowns, including scores of 54 and 67 yards in the first quarter. Jacob Michalski ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries for Toledo Christian (2-1). Karter Koester caught two touchdown passes for 80 yards.
Inter Miami loses 3-1 at Chicago, but hangs onto playoff hopes with five games to go
Inter Miami’s quest for a playoff spot got tougher with a 3-1 road loss against the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.
MLS・
San Diego State defeats Idaho State 38-7
The San Diego Aztecs bounced back from a disappointing week 1 loss to Arizona with an easy 38-7 win over FCS opponent Idaho State. The defense was obviously impressive, and Braxton Burmeister had an opportunity to rebound as well.
Comments / 0