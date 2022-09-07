ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Toledo Christian football rolls past Deckerville

DECKERVILLE, Mich. — Charlie Duck ran for 150 yards and passed for 143, accounting for five touchdowns in Toledo Christian's 54-8 football victory Saturday at Deckerville. Duck completed 8 of 9 passes, with two passes going for touchdowns. Three of his five rushes resulted in touchdowns, including scores of 54 and 67 yards in the first quarter. Jacob Michalski ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries for Toledo Christian (2-1). Karter Koester caught two touchdown passes for 80 yards.
TOLEDO, OH
97.3 The Fan

San Diego State defeats Idaho State 38-7

The San Diego Aztecs bounced back from a disappointing week 1 loss to Arizona with an easy 38-7 win over FCS opponent Idaho State. The defense was obviously impressive, and Braxton Burmeister had an opportunity to rebound as well.
SAN DIEGO, CA

