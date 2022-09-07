PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bridge on Interstate 77 that has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years has been repaired and is again fully open to traffic. One northbound lane of the bridge, which carries I-77 over Route 50 near Parkersburg, has been closed for more than two years. A steel support beam beneath that side of the bridge has been hit by heavy trucks several times, most recently in November 2020.

