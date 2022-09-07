ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bridge on Interstate 77 that has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years has been repaired and is again fully open to traffic. One northbound lane of the bridge, which carries I-77 over Route 50 near Parkersburg, has been closed for more than two years. A steel support beam beneath that side of the bridge has been hit by heavy trucks several times, most recently in November 2020.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Ohio Valley University essential staff looking into alternatives to help former students

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former employees and officials are looking at alternatives ways to help former students since Ohio Valley University is unable to provide transcripts. Former Ohio Valley University academic affairs vice president, Wes Crum says a person using VPN access got into the OVU system and the transcripts are no longer available to give to former students.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Marietta College to serve as partner in A.S.C.E.N.T. program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is joining other schools in Ohio for a program setup by Intel. The Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical program -- or A.S.C.E.N.T. Ecosystem -- will be including Marietta College. The funding for this program -- which includes roughly $18 million -- is part of...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg High School remembers the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school students, teachers and faculty gathered Monday morning to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks. Gathering in front of PHS, a moment of silence, the ringing of the fire fighter’s bell and the singing of the National Anthem were all done to honor and remember the tragic events of 21 years ago.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Landes, Jason Lee

Jason Lee Landes, 41, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 1, 2022, with the compassionate care of Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a man named Eric Harmon robbed the People Players Club Lottery Cafe on Blizzard Drive last Wednesday, Sept. 7th. A clerk told police a man came inside at 3:37 a.m. that morning. She says he showed her a knife and demanded that she give him money.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Miller, Sr, Dr. Gary Wayne

Dr. Gary Wayne Miller, Sr, 78, of Vienna, WV passed away September 6, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on June 2, 1944 in Frostburg, MD, the son of the late George Charles Miller and Betty Irene Lewis Miller Edwards. Gary graduated...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Moore, Delma Irene

Delma Irene Moore, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 6, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Nelson, Jacob Bradley

Jacob Bradley Nelson, 21, of Whipple, OH, passed away September 7, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. Saturday, September 16, 2022, Pastor Tony Foreman will be leading a service in memory of Jacob at First Baptist Church in Williamstown, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WHIPPLE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: O’Dell, Deloris Ann

Deloris Ann O’Dell, 81, of Belpre, passed away September 9, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 27, 1940, in Elizabeth, WV, the daughter of the late Wilbur Monroe and Myrtle Geneuse Sheppard Cooper. Deloris had worked for United National Bank for several years....
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker. Law enforcement has confirmed that there were five people in the vehicle. Four were injured. One died. The call came in around 6:30 PM Saturday evening. It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road. Wood...
WALKER, WV
WTAP

Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A UTV veered off the roadway, flipping over into a creek, killing the 18 year old driver Caleb Michael Vancamp, according to a press release. There were four other passengers in the vehicle. All were juveniles. All were injured. Some were taken to the hospital, none with life-threatening injuries.
WALKER, WV

