There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:

UEFA ・ 21 HOURS AGO