ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Martin Braithwaite claims former team-mate Ousmane Dembele 'provides MORE' for Barcelona than Robert Lewandowski after his two assists in their opening Champions League game

Former Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite thinks Ousmane Dembele deserves greater recognition for his performance against Viktoria Plzen and claims the 25-year-old provides more than Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan giants secured a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in their opening match of the Champions League, setting the tone in their group,...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead

It's been a turbulent 24 hours for English football since news of the Queen's passing broke, with this weekend's fixtures now officially cancelled as a 'mark of respect' to the monarch. The Cityzens were set to take on an unbeaten Tottenham side in what would've likely been a fascinating contest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neco Williams
Person
Serge Aurier
Yardbarker

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Coast#Nottingham Forest#Tottenham#Visa
Yardbarker

Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo

Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Serie A live stream: How to watch Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli online, team news, predictions, odds

There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:
UEFA
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Europa League fixture going ahead, Red Devils ‘considered’ Paredes before Casemiro – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED's Europa League tie at Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead this Thursday. United said in a statement: "Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova."
UEFA
SB Nation

Graham Potter agrees ‘long-term deal’ to take over as head coach at Chelsea — report

Graham Potter is set to be Chelsea’s next head coach after “verbally” agreeing a “long-term deal” with the club, reports Matt Law in the Telegraph. Meetings with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali evidently went quite well yesterday, with Potter now tying up “loose ends” at Brighton and then coming over to the Bridge for good, and sharpish, with three of his usual staff members in tow. An announcement could be made as soon as this afternoon (Thursday) and the 47-year-old is expected to be in the dugout by the time we kick-off against Fulham on Saturday, 3pm.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy