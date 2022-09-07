Read full article on original website
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Martin Braithwaite claims former team-mate Ousmane Dembele 'provides MORE' for Barcelona than Robert Lewandowski after his two assists in their opening Champions League game
Former Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite thinks Ousmane Dembele deserves greater recognition for his performance against Viktoria Plzen and claims the 25-year-old provides more than Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan giants secured a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in their opening match of the Champions League, setting the tone in their group,...
Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead
It's been a turbulent 24 hours for English football since news of the Queen's passing broke, with this weekend's fixtures now officially cancelled as a 'mark of respect' to the monarch. The Cityzens were set to take on an unbeaten Tottenham side in what would've likely been a fascinating contest...
Erling Haaland Labels Pep Guardiola A 'Football Freak'
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed his thoughts on his new manager Pep Guardiola as he continues to settle into Premier League life.
Diogo Dalot Reveals What Club He Rejected To Stay At Manchester United
Diogo Dalot has revealed what club he rejected in order to stay at Manchester United.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session
Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo
Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
Manchester United Considering Move For Free Agent Defender
Manchester United are now reportedly considering a move for a free agent defender.
Casemiro's Former Teammate Shares His Feelings On Manchester United Transfer
Manchester United new signing Casemiro's former teammate at Real Madrid opens up about the former's transfer to the club this summer
Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
Serie A live stream: How to watch Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli online, team news, predictions, odds
There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:
Arsenal defeats Zurich, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Manchester United loses in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
Man Utd news LIVE: Europa League fixture going ahead, Red Devils ‘considered’ Paredes before Casemiro – latest
MANCHESTER UNITED's Europa League tie at Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead this Thursday. United said in a statement: "Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova."
Graham Potter agrees ‘long-term deal’ to take over as head coach at Chelsea — report
Graham Potter is set to be Chelsea’s next head coach after “verbally” agreeing a “long-term deal” with the club, reports Matt Law in the Telegraph. Meetings with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali evidently went quite well yesterday, with Potter now tying up “loose ends” at Brighton and then coming over to the Bridge for good, and sharpish, with three of his usual staff members in tow. An announcement could be made as soon as this afternoon (Thursday) and the 47-year-old is expected to be in the dugout by the time we kick-off against Fulham on Saturday, 3pm.
