We pay billions to subsidise Australia’s fossil fuel industry. This makes absolutely no economic sense
Fossil fuel subsidies from major economies including Australia reached close to US$700 billion in 2021, almost doubling from 2020, according to new analysis by the International Energy Agency and OECD. These subsidies are expected to keep rising in 2022 as governments worldwide attempt to use fossil fuel subsidies to shield customers from the high energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Australia spends billions each year giving subsidies to the fossil fuel industry, despite our climate change commitments. The Australia Institute estimates that in the 2021-22 budget period, Australian federal and state governments’ total fossil fuel subsidies cost A$11.6 billion....
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates
BOONE, Iowa — The more than $1 billion the federal government is devoting to voluntary efforts to reduce agriculture’s adverse effects on the environment is a better long-term strategy than mandating new rules for farmers, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday. While state and federal officials in the United States have tended to […] The post Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
With forests abound, Africa looks to grow its carbon market
In villages dotted across the African continent, locals living in once-heavily forested regions are starting to find their land in high demand. In Kenya's Gazi Bay, arguably the continent's most famous mangrove restoration project, thousands of trees have been planted thanks to nearly a decade of concerted efforts to offset carbon dioxide released by faraway governments and companies seeking to improve their climate credentials. The initiative was one of Africa's first steps into the carbon market, where credits to emit greenhouse gases can be bought or sold. Since then, dozens of similar schemes have sprouted across the continent, with...
Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. expected to announce 3 years of biofuel blending mandates in Nov -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to announce a rule this year that would detail annual biofuel blending mandates for the refining industry for a three-year period instead of just for one, three sources familiar with the discussions said.
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
How Coal Production Has Changed in America in the Last 20 Years
Despite a slight increase in coal production forecast for 2022, the use of renewable energy sources in the U.S. continues to increase.
'Untenable': even companies profiting from Australia's carbon market say the system must change
This week, several of the largest companies that profit from Australia’s carbon market called for changes to the system. They said the rules that govern the issuing of carbon credits to some projects were too lax and the market’s integrity should be improved. The companies operate projects under what are known as “landfill gas methods”. Using these methods, landfill gas companies capture and burn methane generated by decomposing rubbish, turning it into carbon dioxide – a less potent greenhouse gas. In return, they receive carbon credits. The industry’s decision to speak out is an important development. It shows a significant proportion of...
Some farmers in Europe are shutting operations and reducing production because of the energy crunch, adding to the global food crisis
Europe faces a potential energy shortage this winter as Russia slows its natural-gas supply. The surge in natural-gas prices is hitting farms that rely on energy to produce food. A top Swedish tomato producer is halting winter plantings and Dutch greenhouses are scaling down. Some farmers in Europe are winding...
Research Find That Beavers Are Considered Valuable in the Fight Against Climate Change
Even though it's entirely up to humans to stop climate change from ravaging planet Earth, beavers may ultimately save us all from drought and wildfires. Scientists in Utah and California recently discovered that beavers are an important factor in the fight against climate change. Dams created by the water-loving rodents help store water longer, and fend off fires. This is imperative as arid conditions brought on by global warming trigger water shortages and fires around the world.
Countries growing 70% of world's food face 'extreme' heat risk by 2045
Blistering crop-withering temperatures that also risk the health of agricultural workers could threaten swathes of global food production by 2045 as the world warms, an industry analysis warned Thursday. However, the authors stress that in projections to mid-century, even scenarios that assume higher levels of carbon-cutting action could still result in temperatures nearing 2C. India -- responsible for 12 percent of global food production in 2020 and heavily reliant on outdoor labour productivity -- is already rated as at extreme risk, the only major agricultural nation in that category at current temperatures.
CNBC
You may qualify for over $10,000 in climate incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. Here's when you can claim them
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Aug. 16, offers tax credits and rebates to consumers who buy clean vehicles and appliances or take other steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Some consumers may qualify for more than $10,000 in financial incentives. However, some benefits may not...
eenews.net
‘Huge amount of money’ in climate law could spawn gas bans
The climate and energy law signed by President Joe Biden last month may reshape a national tug of war over gas bans and electrification, with the outcome influencing emissions and fossil fuel development for decades. Billions of dollars in new federal funds from the Inflation Reduction Act are set to...
Nature.com
Effects of animal manure and nitrification inhibitor on NO emissions and soil carbon stocks of a maize cropping system in Northeast China
The incorporation of animal manure (AM) in soil plays an essential role in soil carbon sequestration but might induce higher soil nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions. The use of nitrification inhibitors (NI) is an effective strategy to abate N2O emission in agro-ecosystems. However, very few studies have evaluated the effectiveness of applying NI under the combined application of organic and inorganic fertilizers for increasing soil carbon sequestration and reducing N2O emissions simultaneously in Northeast China. Here, a four-year field experiment was conducted with three treatments [inorganic fertilizer (NPK), inorganic fertilizer"‰+"‰manure (NPKM), and inorganic fertilizer with NI"‰+"‰manure (NPKI"‰+"‰M)], in a rainfed maize cropping system in Northeast China. Plots of different treatments were kept in the same locations for 4Â years. Gas samples were collected using the static closed chamber technique, and nitrous oxide (N2O) concentration in gas samples was quantified using a gas chromatograph. Soil organic carbon sequestration rate (SOCSR) was calculated based on the changes in SOC from April 2012 to October 2015. Averaged over the four years, AM incorporation significantly increased soil N2O emissions by 25.8% (p"‰<"‰0.05), compared to NPK treatment. DMPP (3,4-dimethylpyrazole phosphate) significantly decreased N2O emissions by 32.5% (p"‰<"‰0.05) relative to NPKM treatment. SOC content was significantly elevated by 24.1% in the NPKI"‰+"‰M treatment than the NPK treatment after four years of manure application (p"‰<"‰0.05). The annual topsoil SOCSR for the NPKM and NPKI"‰+"‰M treatments was 0.57Â MgÂ haâˆ’1Â yrâˆ’1 and 1.02Â MgÂ haâˆ’1Â yrâˆ’1, respectively, which were significantly higher than that of NPK treatment (âˆ’"‰0.61Â MgÂ haâˆ’1Â yrâˆ’1, p"‰<"‰0.05). AM addition significantly increased the aboveground biomass and crop yields of maize in the fourth year. Overall, combined application of DMPP, inorganic fertilizer and AM is strongly recommended in this rainfed maize cropping system, which can increase maize yield and SOC sequestration rate, and mitigate N2O emission.
Close Swedish election predicted as far-right surges
Swedes vote Sunday in legislative elections that will either pave the way for an unprecedented right-wing government supported by the far-right or a third straight mandate for the ruling Social Democrats. The previous 2018 election ended in a political stalemate that lasted four months until the Social Democrats managed to form a minority government.
Agriculture Online
Study: Southeast’s peat bogs have carbon storage superpowers
Rewetting drained coastal evergreen shrub bogs in the Southeast that were once used for farming could make a small but significant contribution to reducing U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, according to a recent study. The bogs, known as pocosins, can absorb and hold extraordinary amounts of CO2 because they contain antimicrobial...
Phys.org
A breakthrough discovery in carbon capture conversion for ethylene production
A team of researchers led by Meenesh Singh at University of Illinois Chicago has discovered a way to convert 100% of carbon dioxide captured from industrial exhaust into ethylene, a key building block for plastic products. Their findings are published in Cell Reports Physical Science. While researchers have been exploring...
Germany's bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR (Germany), Sept 9 (Reuters) - German bakery owner Peter Hemmerle is expecting his company's annual electricity bill to quadruple to 1.2 million euros as energy prices have risen since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
Glencore faces Australian challenge over net-zero strategy
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Environmental lawyers ClientEarth said on Thursday they were supporting a complaint filed in Australia against Glencore (GLEN.L) alleging the miner and trader could be misleading investors and the public over its climate strategy.
