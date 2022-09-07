Read full article on original website
Related
tn.gov
Tennessee Announces 2022-23 Principal, Supervisor of the Year Finalists
Education Leaders Receive Highest State Recognition for Dedication to Excellence. NASHVILLE, TN— Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year and nine finalists for Supervisor of the Year awards. The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division: West, Middle, and East.
tn.gov
State Parks To Partner With Tennessee Serves To Provide Volunteer Opportunities
Tennessee State Parks will partner with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, to offer volunteer opportunities to the public throughout the month of September. These workdays will also coincide with National Public Lands Day. “This is an excellent chance for volunteers to provide service to the parks...
tn.gov
Recipients of $175 Million in Pilot Implementation Grants Prepare to Begin Work
NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), in partnership with Governor Bill Lee and the Families First Community Advisory Board, recognized the 7 collaborative groups selected for $175 million in Implementation Grants to further the Department’s vision of fundamentally changing the way low-income families are served in Tennessee. Soon, each public-private collaborative group will kick off pilot projects aimed at addressing barriers faced by low-income, TANF-eligible Tennesseans. The Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative is a 3-year effort, with each of the 7 pilot projects funded through $25 million Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grants.
tn.gov
Rev. Ralph White Posthumously Honored with the Wurzburg Civil Rights Legacy Award
NASHVILLE-The Tennessee Human Rights Commission (THRC) posthumously honored THRC Commissioner Rev. Ralph White with the Jocelyn D. Wurzburg Civil Rights Legacy Award at its August 26 Commission meeting. Rev. Ralph White, a native Memphian, served as Pastor of the Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church in Memphis until his passing in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tn.gov
TDCI, State Fire Marshal’s Office Announce Donation of Over 5,000 Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce the donation of 5,000 smoke alarms and 530 carbon monoxide detectors by nationally leading smoke alarm manufacturer Kidde for use in the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm program.
tn.gov
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 - 14, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.
Comments / 0