Tennessee Announces 2022-23 Principal, Supervisor of the Year Finalists

Education Leaders Receive Highest State Recognition for Dedication to Excellence. NASHVILLE, TN— Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year and nine finalists for Supervisor of the Year awards. The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division: West, Middle, and East.
Recipients of $175 Million in Pilot Implementation Grants Prepare to Begin Work

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), in partnership with Governor Bill Lee and the Families First Community Advisory Board, recognized the 7 collaborative groups selected for $175 million in Implementation Grants to further the Department’s vision of fundamentally changing the way low-income families are served in Tennessee. Soon, each public-private collaborative group will kick off pilot projects aimed at addressing barriers faced by low-income, TANF-eligible Tennesseans. The Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative is a 3-year effort, with each of the 7 pilot projects funded through $25 million Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grants.
