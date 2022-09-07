ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

Barack and Michelle Obama to return to the White House today: Ex-POTUS and First Lady to attend delayed unveiling of their portraits after Trump wouldn't host ceremony

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter, Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits, which will adorn the walls of the executive mansion.

The event marks the return of a Washington tradition last held 10 years ago.

President Joe Biden, who served as Obama's vice president, is welcoming the former commander in chief back to the White House. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will join the festivities.

The Obamas will be joined by family, friends, former Cabinet members and top staffers from his administration during the unveiling.

But daughters Sasha and Malia won't be there, CNN reports.

The portraits that will be unveiled Wednesday will different from the ones in the National Portrait Gallery, which were revealed in February 2018 and are part of the Smithsonian Museum collection.

Wednesday's paintings will be part of the White House collection and will join the large, formal portraits of other presidents and first ladies that hang on the walls, in the hallways and in various rooms throughout the White House.

No details about the paintings have been revealed, including the names of the artists who painted them.

Traditionally, the two latest presidential portraits are placed in the Cross Hall of the White House: George W. Bush's and Bill Clinton's hang there now. Trump moved them when he was in office but Biden put them back.

However, with the new Obama portrait, Clinton's will likely be relocated.

It is customary for a president to host his predecessor and their spouse for the unveiling of the portraits.

But President Donald Trump notably didn't host the Obamas, given the hostility felt between the two men. Trump accused Obama of spying on his presidential campaign. Obama made fun of Trump during a speech at the 2011 White House Correspondents Association dinner.

It won't be Barack Obama's first time back to the White House, however.

He was there in April to talk about his signature healthcare law Obamacare. But Wednesday will mark Michelle Obama's first time back in the building since the Trumps arrived in January 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bm1C_0hm7cbnH00
Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, return to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits, hosted by Joe Biden; above Obama and Biden at the White House in April for a healthcare event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRQ0R_0hm7cbnH00
Donald Trump didn't host the Obamas for their portrait unveiling despite the traditioni of a president welcoming his predecessor's painting; Pictured: Donald Trump (centre) is applauded by former President Barack Obama (left), former Vice President Joe Biden (top) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (right) during Trump's inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017

White House Historical Association president Stewart McLaurin said there was no prescribed process for presidential portraits.

'It's really up to the current president in the White House and the former president that is portrayed in the portrait to determine the right moment, but there is no set timeline,' he told Reuters.

The WHHA, a nonprofit organization, facilitates and funds the creation of the portraits.

The organization is in the 'beginning stages' of the portrait processes for former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, McLaurin told CNN.

'There's focus on specific artists that will likely be doing their portraits,' he noted.

Obama hosted former president George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, for their portrait unveilings in 2012 during Obama's first term.

Now Obama will be hosted by his former vice president.

The Obamas and Bidens became close during Obama's presidency, going through the ups and downs of their political and personal lives, including the death of Biden's son, Beau, from cancer.

'Over the course of their eight years together in office, a close partnership between the two men grew through the highs and lows of the job and life,' Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters on Tuesday.

She declined to say if the Bidens would host the Trumps for their portrait unveiling.

The portrait unveiling ceremony tradition goes back decades.

It originated as a first ladies event - with first lady Lady Bird Johnson inviting Eleanor Roosevelt and Bess Truman to the White House, along with family and friends, for East Room ceremonies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGO0x_0hm7cbnH00
The last portrait ceremony to happen at the White House was in May 2012 when President Barack Obama (left) and first lady Michelle Obama (right) invited President George W. Bush (center left) and Laura Bush (center right) to the White House 

The Roosevelt ceremony took place in February 1966.

Former first lady Jackie Kennedy made her only return trip to the White House after President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1971 to see her late husband's portrait hung. President Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon invited her for a ceremony - and she agreed to come for a private viewing.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter was the first president to play host, bringing President Gerald Ford and former first lady Betty Ford to the White House for an East Room ceremony.

He had defeated Ford in the 1976 presidential race.

There was no ceremony for Carter during President Ronald Reagan's tenure - however Carter's White House communications director Gerald Rafshoon told NBC that was likely Carter's choice, not a snub.

'It would probably be out of his character to want a big ceremony in Washington that soon,' Rafshoon told the network. 'I would imagine he opted not to have it.'

President George H.W. Bush, who served as Reagan's vice president, brought the Reagans back to the White House in November 1989.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4368bA_0hm7cbnH00
First ladies Barbara Bush (left) and Nancy Reagan (center left) have a giggle as they observe President Ronald Reagan's (center right) portrait being unveiled during the tenure of President George H.W. Bush (right)  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOznh_0hm7cbnH00
President Bill Clinton (left) and Hillary Clinton (center left) brought in first lady Barbara Bush (center right) and President George H.W. Bush (right) to the Whtie House for a portrait unveiling ceremony in July 1995 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbibX_0hm7cbnH00
President George W. Bush (right) and first lady Laura Bush (center right) invited President Bill Clinton (left) and Hillary Clinton (cente left) to the White House for a portrait unveiling in June 2004 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Mhxy_0hm7cbnH00
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on Trump's Inauguration Day at the US Capitol 

President Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in the 1992 election, held a ceremony for his predecessor in July 1995 that both Bush and first lady Barbara Bush attended.

With the White House swinging back to Republican rule after the 2000 election, President George W. Bush had the Clintons come visit in June 2004.

The final modern ceremony took place in 2012, with the Obamas invitation to George W. and Laura Bush for the unveiling.

'We may have our differences politically, but the presidency transcends those differences,' Obama said at the time.

