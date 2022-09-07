ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

993thex.com

2022 Umoja Festival happening in Johnson City Sept. 10

The 2022 Umoja Festival is happening in Johnson City on Saturday. The festival is in its 25th year, and celebrates diversity, unity, and culture through music and art. The event begins with a parade from Carver Park to King Commons at 11 AM. The rest of the day will be...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a rainy weekend ahead. Below, News Channel 11 compiled a list of weekend events. Saturday, Sept. 10 What: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion FestivalWhen: 12-11:30 p.m.Where: Downtown BristolMore: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup/schedule/#/schedule_groupings/saturday What: Umoja FestivalWhen: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.Where: King Commons Park located at 112 N. Commerce St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

9/11 memorial service to be held indoors

Forecasted heavy rain has prompted organizers of Saturday’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to move the event indoors. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion will hold its annual event inside American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
993thex.com

Johnson City’s annual Tree Streets yard sale happening Sept. 10

The annual Tree Streets Yard Sale of Johnson City returns on Saturday. An entire neighborhood made up of several blocks join together to host a massive yard sale at the same time. The Tree Streets can be found in downtown Johnson City near South Side Elementary School. This massive yard...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer High School holds contests to promote National Attendance Awareness Month

CHURCH HILL — In honor of National Attendance Awareness Month, Volunteer High School is holding a poster and a video contest that students can enter and win cash prizes. According to the school, in the 2021-2022 school year, 23% of the school population or around 250 students, missed 17 days or more. While some absences were excused, the school says anytime students miss school, they get behind in their classes.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Paramount Center for the Arts merges history with technology as it updates its iconic sign

BRISTOL, Tennessee — When visualizing what makes the historic downtown area of Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia memorable, one of the images that first comes to mind is the vintage Art Deco marquis that announces the presence of Paramount Center for the Arts. The sign has been a constant in the city since the early 1930s. The current marquis is a replica, restored in the 1950s when the original was deemed to be deteriorated beyond repair.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Tree Streets Yard Sale prepping for rainy weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale is set to officially begin on Saturday, and some residents are already set up in anticipation of rough weather across the weekend. The event, put together by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO), turns the Tree Street neighborhood into a trading hub for one […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mount Carmel to host second annual Fall Festival

MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel will host its second annual Fall Festival, featuring live music, vendors, a car show and fireworks next month. The festival will take place on Main Street on Oct. 1 from 3-8:30 p.m.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council gives approval to new ARC grant for Bonnie Kate

ELIZABETHTON — The renovation work that has been done on the Bonnie Kate Theater that has been going on for several years should see a rapid increase, thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds from the city of Elizabethton for $236,736. The total amount of the grant is $736,736.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 10

Sept. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 9. “Hon. Alfred A. Taylor will move to Johnson City soon and occupy the residence of his brother, Governor Taylor, whose family will live in Nashville during the winter. Mr. Taylor will come here to put his children in school.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: New Liberty will commemorate the attacks on 9/11 by conducting a remembrance service led by Elizabethton Fire Department Assistant Chief Andy Hardin during Sunday’s services. Everyone is invited to attend as the church reflects back on that historic day and honors current emergency responders. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Health and Safety Fair will be held Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON — A health and safety fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 9-11 a.m. at the Elizabethton Senior Center, 428 E. G St. The event is sponsored by the Carter County/County Elizabethton Seniors and Law Enforcement Together Council. All are welcome to attend the event, which will...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

VFW food distribution set for Friday

VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

New general store aids community, builds community

Downtown Johnson City is home to a brand new general store boasting tons of unique local products and a designated space for vendor based retail. The Generalist is run by Bradley and Lora Eshbach, a husband and wife team who have waited upwards of two years to make the idea of their store become a reality.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

