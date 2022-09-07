ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence

When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
EverydayHealth.com

Talking Grief: ‘It Birthed Purpose in Me’

The afternoon of April 29, 2005, has been marked as a forever turning point for Nicole Alston and her husband, Paul. The couple was expecting their first child, but within minutes of arriving in the delivery room, their doctor delivered tragic news. “He told us: ‘There is no heartbeat,’” Alston...
verywellmind.com

What Is the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle?

People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), otherwise known as narcissists, have a grandiose sense of self, unreasonable expectations of favorable treatment, and a marked lack of empathy for others. People with narcissistic traits often have difficulty maintaining interpersonal relationships across all areas of life, including at home, at work, and...
KTEN.com

How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact

Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist

Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
psychologytoday.com

Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions

Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist

Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
Bella Smith

Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real. There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.
HuffPost

What Is A Toxic Person, Anyway?

Move over, “narcissist.” Over the last few years, there’s another label that’s been used to describe someone you categorically do not want to be involved with: “toxic.”. Toxic is such a fixture in offline conversations and lifestyle articles (including —full disclosure — quite a few...
EverydayHealth.com

The Risks and Rewards of Selective Amnesia

Summer finally came to us here in Chorca Dhuibhne (Dingle Peninsula). It had been a long-awaited arrival, as the first part of the season was serially wet and cold. I’m not talking about the usual sort of damp and chilly we might complain about here. No one here can remember a single day in June that it didn’t rain at some stage, and most of us put either the heating or the fire on more than once in July.
EverydayHealth.com

Is It Safe to Get Mental Health Meds From an App?

Options for virtual mental health care (including for filling prescriptions for mental health medications) are ever increasing, from virtual appointments with clinicians in traditional practices to mental health apps. Their popularity is increasing, too. According to a May 2021 poll from the American Psychiatric Association the percentage of U.S. adults...
legalreader.com

5 Common Reasons Why Parents Lose Custody of Their Child

Besides all other reasons mentioned, a custodial parent may lose child custody if they violate the parenting time or custody order. Most people think that when the court issues a child custody order, the custodial arrangement will stay the same and that nothing will affect it. However, some frequent reasons and scenarios lead to a change in a custody order. The most common causes include:
