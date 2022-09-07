Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin will travel from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday, it has been announced. The cortege will leave at 10:00 then make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. On Monday, there...
Charles III: what people in Scotland, Wales and NI think of their new king
The new monarch arrives at a time of surging nationalist sentiment in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
For $230 a night, you and 12 friends can rent out a 16th-century castle in Scotland that was once in ruins. Take a look inside.
Fenton Tower on the east coast of Scotland was built in the 16th century and stood in ruins for more than 300 years until it was completely restored.
How Queen’s death in Scotland has activated Operation Unicorn
The death of the Queen in Scotland has triggered contingency plans known as Operation Unicorn.Part of the long-held so-called London Bridge arrangements for the aftermath of Elizabeth’s death, Unicorn sets in motion additional ceremonial events in Edinburgh ahead of the logistics of moving the Queen’s coffin back to London.The Earl Marshal who is in charge of the plans will, along with royal aides and the Government, be rapidly adjusting the overarching timetable to incorporate the Scottish element, as the military, clergy and police turn their attention to the immense practicalities.The royal family has already made the urgent dash to Balmoral,...
Scotland’s Glasgow Museums Signs Historic Repatriation Agreement with India
Scotland’s Glasgow Museums has become the first cultural body in the United Kingdom to agree to return stolen artifacts from India. On Friday, delegates from the Indian High Commission attended a ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum at which seven objects were handed over. Six of them were looted from shrines and temples across northern Indian during the 19th century; among them is a carved sandstone relief of a male figure and dog. Several of the objects are believed to be around 1,000 years old. The seventh item, a ceremonial sword, or a tulwar, was stolen in 1905 from the...
Tomato review – fruity show is ripe for the Edinburgh fringe
Three semi-nude performers writhing around the stage in a tomato fight. It certainly sounds like the Edinburgh fringe. Chou Kuan-Jou’s Tomato has some qualities ripe for a festival: it’s short (30 minutes), creates a distinctive world, has some potent ideas in a rough form and is novel enough to stand out among a packed programme.
Queen Elizabeth II: Yorkshire pays tribute to her 'faithful presence'
People across Yorkshire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96. Flags were lowered to half-mast on civic buildings, including town halls in Leeds, Sheffield and York, shortly after Thursday evening's announcement. Faith leaders from communities across the region have paid tribute to...
The historic Stone of Scone will be transported from Edinburgh Castle to London for Charles's coronation
The historic Stone of Destiny is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle for the Coronation of King Charles. An integral part of the royal ceremony, the stone is a symbol of monarchy both north and south of the border. Now held in the Crown Room of the castle, the red...
Queen 'would not want' Herefordshire event cancelled
Organisers of a historic Herefordshire agricultural event say the Queen would "not want it cancelled." Kington Show will go ahead on Saturday, with a two-minute silence and flags flying at half-mast. The one-day programme features horse, livestock and horticultural competitions, alongside family-friendly entertainment. It would provide an opportunity for visitors...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
South Scotland golden eagle project hits milestone with six new chicks
A golden eagle conservation project has passed a new milestone as six more chicks have been relocated to southern Scotland. The new additions bring the total population to 39 - the highest number recorded in the area in 300 years. The chicks were transported from the Scottish Highlands this summer...
Beleaguered HMS Prince of Wales to be replaced on US trip by sister ship
Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is to stand in for its sister ship during diplomatic visits and military exercises off the US coast after the HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, but a decision was taken to sail anyway.Shortly after the 65,000-tonne ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with...
Ipswich celebrates 10 years as Suffolk's first Parkrun
A runner who took part in the inaugural Parkrun in Suffolk and hundreds since will return to the start line on Saturday as the event celebrates 10 years. Ipswich Parkrun started on 8 September 2012 and was the county's first of the free 5km (3.1-mile) events. There are now 15...
Public advised to check Leicestershire events
People who were due to attend events in Leicestershire and Rutland this weekend are being advised to check if they are still proceeding. While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the death of the Queen, others have made the decision to continue. The government has said such decisions are...
Proclamation services across the West of England
Proclamation services to the new King will take place across the West of England. The new sovereign has been proclaimed in a historic service at St James's Palace on Saturday. On Sunday the reign of His Majesty King Charles III will be proclaimed in services across the West of England.
‘Devastated’ UK students forced to live in neighbouring cities in university accommodation crisis
When 18-year-old Jessie Smith netted the top grades she needed last month to study at Manchester University she was delighted. She didn’t know then that all the university’s student halls would be full, and she would be forced to accept accommodation in Liverpool. Sarah Smith, Jessie’s mother, who...
Causeway Coast and Glens council workers begin strike
Some staff at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are to begin strike action on Thursday in a row over pay. The action is being taken by members of the trade union Unite, who said the council has failed "to recognise the need to provide council workers with a living income".
Nottingham maternity failings: Hundreds of families contact review team
More than 350 families have already contacted a review team which is examining failings at maternity units in two Nottingham hospitals. The review was opened on 1 September by Donna Ockenden, who previously led an inquiry into the maternity scandal at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust. She will examine how...
Significant disruption expected as Edinburgh hosts key ceremonial events
Significant disruption is expected in Scotland’s capital as temporary road closures come into force following the death of the Queen.Edinburgh will host major ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing over the coming days, with full details due to be confirmed by the royal household.The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly in the Old Town area.The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate those expected to line the streets to pay their respects.Council leader Cammy Day...
