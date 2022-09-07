ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

War MMO with thousands of simultaneous players is about to get its biggest update

By Morgan Park
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0wsk_0hm7XIXL00

I've had my eye on Foxhole , a top-down war MMO that models logistics and supply chains, since it first hit early access in 2017. A WW2-era military sim with dual joystick controls and battles on the scale of Planetside is immediately intriguing, but I've been waiting for it to develop into more of a game.

Now sounds like the time to give Foxhole a proper shot, because its 1.0 Inferno update coming September 28 is adding drivable trains, factories, infrastructure tools, and new weapons.

By far, the trains and factories bit sounds like the biggest deal. The new train system will enable players to "design large scale rail networks, allowing key equipment—from tanks to supplies—to be transported quickly over long distances," developer Siegecamp wrote in its announcement. "With players needing to design and assemble their own custom track layouts, effective use of trains will have a huge impact on supply lines to the front."

Call of Duty lied to us, in other words: war is mostly about who can move their boxes around quickly. “Amateurs talk about tactics, but professionals study logistics,” as Marine Corps Gen. Robert H. Burrow once put it.

As someone who has the best time in Squad when I'm behind the wheel of a logistics truck making supply runs, the idea of laying down railroad tracks and choo-chooing loads of ammo across the battlefield has me totally on board. (Not a coincidence that I really love Death Stranding, also.) In fact, Foxhole's revamped transportation reminds me of when Squad added helicopters, instantly transforming its logistics meta layer by lowering the time and effort required to transport soldiers. I imagine train networks will have a similar impact on Foxhole.

On the production side, factories are powerful new facilities capable of supplying your team with all the raw building materials, weapons, and ammo necessary to win Foxhole's weeks-long wars. Maintaining these facilities will require careful use of "power grids, oil pipelines, and mining." Sounds complex enough that the players who take up the mantle of production will probably be too busy manufacturing ammo to ever see combat themselves. But the effort is worth it—teams that work through the tech tree can eventually unlock flamethrowers, incendiary rockets, and new tank variants.

There's a whole lot of stuff going on in this Inferno update. In fact, there's a lot going on in Foxhole—the game has thousands of daily players who all share one big server, deploying on various fronts of its massive maps to fight over territory. To me, Foxhole's biggest draw is the fact that it's an action game that doesn't rely on twitchy FPS skill. I reckon that alone makes it more accessible to fans of the quietly popular military sim genre.

Foxhole's big 1.0 update drops September 28, though you can already play it on Steam .

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Single-player Battlefield content is coming from a new EA studio

Electronic Arts announced a new studio dedicated to developing single-player narrative campaigns for the Battlefield franchise. Located in Kirkland, Washington, the studio is called Ridgeline Games and is led by game director and Halo-co-creator Marcus Lehto. “It is a great honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmo#Sim#Video Game#Marine Corps
HappyGamer

The Third Elder Scrolls Video Game, Which Served As The Model For The Morrowind Chapter Of Elder Scrolls Online, Is Referenced And Alluded To Frequently

Even though The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, released in 2002, and Elder Scrolls Online are set hundreds of years apart, there are many similarities between the two games. For example, the Morrowind Chapter for ESO features a lot of famous structures, cities, and references from the third game in the series, in addition to being placed in the same region as Vvardenfell.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Undertale successor Deltarune won't get a new chapter in 2022

When Undertale creator Toby Fox released the second chapter of Deltarune last year, it arrived roughly a year behind schedule. That's fine though, because it was reportedly very good, though if you've been waiting with decreasing patience for further instalments, I'm sad to report that none will arrive during 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Polygon

Splatoon 3’s Zipcaster is the game’s best new special weapon

When the ink-shooting game Splatoon first launched, a huge novelty of the game was spraying paint on walls, and swimming up them as your squidlike character. But Splatoon 3, the most recent installment in the series, kicks this mechanic up a notch with a new special weapon called the Zipcaster, which allows you to hookshot from wall to wall. It’s a joy to use, and by far one of the best new mechanics in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Goat Simulator 3: Still a silly game about being a really annoying goat

There is a very convenient way of accurately and succinctly summing up the degree of absurdity to which Goat Simulator 3 aspires: There is no such thing as Goat Simulator 2. Those familiar with Coffee Stain’s caprine and chaotic antics will likely recognize Goat Simulator as the wildly popular sandbox game from way back when. For those unacquainted with it, the premise is simple: You’re a goat with a penchant for misbehaving, tasked with causing as much of a ruckus as possible. From headbutting civilians to sticking your tongue to everything in sight, it’s a game that largely revolves around complete and utter bedlam.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Midnight Suns is back on track with a new December release date

Firaxis's superhero strategy game is making it out this year after all. Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) has had a rocky year. The superhero-meets-XCOM-meets-card-game from Firaxis was meant to be out in March, but ended up delayed to October, and then to an unspecified time in publisher 2K's fiscal year ending March 2023. But now it looks like it'll squeak into this year after all: a new trailer for Midnight Suns during Disney's D23 expo dropped a fresh release date of December 2, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Nier: Automata's legendary hoax is finally playable as a mod

Nier: Automata's last greatest secret, hoax or not, is finally real and playable. The Nier: Automata Church mod (opens in new tab) is the long-awaited release from the modders who gripped the gaming community with one of this year's biggest mysteries (opens in new tab). It's a roughly hour-long tribute to Nier: Replicant and Drakengard 3 and features new, groundbreaking modding techniques.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream

Ubisoft is hosting its own games showcase once again and we're guaranteed some Assassin's Creed, among other Ubisoft game announcements. As things go these days, the existence of Assassin's Creed Mirage already leaked, and then was officially confirmed by Ubisoft, a week early. So we're definitely getting a proper reveal for the next AC game, which leaked reports have called a "return to basics" for the series.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

All craftable weapons in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder

Crafting has become a big part of Destiny 2 since the release of The Witch Queen expansion earlier this year. Each new season since the major release has added a host of new weapons to craft. In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll walk you through all 20 of the new,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Crusader Kings 3's greatest event is one you can't play

Crusader Kings 3 has its fair share of unusual events, but none have quite so many twists, turns and shocking surprises as the one created live on stage during PDXCon 2022, Paradox Interactive's annual convention. A beloved horse. A cosmic disaster. Super cannibalism. Shit got weird. Game designers Daniel Moore...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 446 answer and hint: Thursday, September 8

Wordle today: The solution and a hint for Thursday's puzzle. I can offer you a fresh clue if you'd like a little help solving today's Wordle, or if you're hoping to find the answer to the September 8 (446) puzzle then a quick scroll or a click on our handy sidebar will take you straight to the solution.
PC Gamer

Meta axes internal team responsible for asking 'are we the baddies?'

Most of the team will be reassigned to similar work on more specific projects, but this is a company that needs more ethical review, not less. As reported by the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab), Meta has disbanded its internal "Responsible Innovation" team. The 20+ member group included employees of various specializations and backgrounds, including ethicists, and was tasked with investigating and responding to ethical concerns related to Meta's products. One example cited by the WSJ was how it advised Facebook Dating to not include a race filter as part of its services.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy