CNN

The best workout leggings of 2022

We rounded up 10 staffers to put more than a dozen pairs of leggings to the test — and found one pair that stood out as the best workout leggings of 2022.
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Stores Robbed of $45,000 as Kohl’s Suspects Steal Nike Merch

Add Lululemon and Kohl’s to the list of retailers caught in a crime wave sweeping big cities nationwide. And in Canada, two suspects remain at large for robbing an Armani store of two jackets worth $10,000 combined. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is seeking seven shoplifters who stole a reported $28,780 in clothing from a Lululemon store in New York City’s Meatpacking District on Aug. 16. The athleticwear retailer known for its yoga pants was robbed in broad daylight at 12 p.m., before the individuals fled on foot. The suspects stuffed merchandise into large sacks and a shopping cart. On the...
CBS News

Best women's fall jackets under $250: Lululemon, Old Navy, Abercrombie & Fitch

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Fall is right around the corner. And that means temperatures will inevitably drop. So while you enjoy your last few...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers

Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
whowhatwear

Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair

We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
AOL Corp

9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
reviewed.com

This Novaform is a floppy, squishy mess of a mattress

From the moment we unboxed it, the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus 14-inch Gel Memory Foam (available at Amazon) felt like one of the floppiest mattresses we’ve ever tested. Sitting on it led to sinking deep into its surface. Moving it from one bed frame to another was like carrying a giant sponge. And after we put it through our series of lab tests, we found the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam fared poorly in edge support, pressure relief, and heat diffusion. The mattress’ only saving grace may be its ability to isolate motion from, say, a tossing-and-turning partner. Other editorial outlets may rank this mattress highly, but we determined that the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus is too soft for its own good. Another foam mattress we tested and would recommend is the Tuft & Needle Mint, which scored better in cooling and offered more support.
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans

Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
SPY

The Sneaker Boots To Buy for the Best of Both Worlds

Defining a sneaker boot is surprisingly tricky because it gets into fundamental, existential issues over what makes a sneaker a sneaker and a boot a boot. Perhaps it’s best to follow the guidance of the late Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, who, in his concurring opinion on Jacobellis v. Ohio, wrote of obscenity: “I know it when I see it.” That’s why, when picking out the best sneaker boots for men, we stuck to our instincts and focused on the styles we like and the brands we trust. Still, while we can’t apply a strict definition to sneaker boots, it’s at least...
StyleCaster

4 Boot Trends For 2022 That Are Soon To Be All Over Instagram

2022 is my main character year. There, I said it! I’m dressing up every damn day—or at the very least, putting on a great pair of boots. We all know footwear can elevate even the simplest of outfits, which is why I have my eye on the top 2022 boot trends. And luckily, there’s quite a bit to choose from! First up on the list is a trend for my girls who love a heeled moment but haven’t worn actual heels since pre-pandemic. Skinny-heeled boots are very much in, but it’s up to you whether you choose to go with sky-high...
Vogue Magazine

Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
Refinery29

The Zara x Narciso Rodriguez Collection Includes Slip Dresses & Bustiers

In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colorblocking, the minimal look is perfect for this almost-fall period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits to Kate Moss’s simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
