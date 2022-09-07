From the moment we unboxed it, the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus 14-inch Gel Memory Foam (available at Amazon) felt like one of the floppiest mattresses we’ve ever tested. Sitting on it led to sinking deep into its surface. Moving it from one bed frame to another was like carrying a giant sponge. And after we put it through our series of lab tests, we found the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam fared poorly in edge support, pressure relief, and heat diffusion. The mattress’ only saving grace may be its ability to isolate motion from, say, a tossing-and-turning partner. Other editorial outlets may rank this mattress highly, but we determined that the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus is too soft for its own good. Another foam mattress we tested and would recommend is the Tuft & Needle Mint, which scored better in cooling and offered more support.

