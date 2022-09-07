Read full article on original website
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Henry County area this weekend, September 9-11
From live music to history festivals there's plenty going on to get you out into the community this weekend. Start planning with this event guide.
AccessAtlanta
7 underrated town squares in metro Atlanta to spend more time in
Around metro Atlanta, there are several charming town squares to visit and explore that you may have yet to discover. Town Squares are hidden gems in the heart of cities that bring the community together through dining, shopping, the arts and more. There’s one thing all town squares have in...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Bring your dog to Pup-a-Palooza at Newtown Park in Johns Creek
Gather up your canine companion and head to Pup-a-Palooza, the annual puppy party thrown by the city of Johns Creek. The event takes place on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is the amphitheater at Newtown Park, located at 3150 Old Alabama Rd.
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Midtown Diner fails with a 50; McDaniel’s QN2 earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, next to the Fox Theatre, there’s trouble brewing at a 24-hour diner. The restaurant doors were locked, and the lights were out following a recent health inspection. Midtown Diner failed with 50-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale and Newton county areas this weekend, Sept. 8-11
Enjoy the last few remaining days of summer with these outdoor events in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
Live Design
Glen Haven Baptist Church Adds KLANG:konductor
Glen Haven Baptist Church, just south of Atlanta in McDonough, Georgia, celebrated a milestone this year when the church turned 75 years old. And like more and more older churches, Glen Haven Baptist spent its diamond anniversary looking into the future. In this case, the church saw and installed a new KLANG:konductor, the most powerful and versatile immersive in-ear mixing processor ever, capable of delivering up to 16 immersive mixes and processing 128 input signals at up to 96 kHz with an astonishing internal latency of less than 0.25 ms.
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
saportareport.com
JapanFest returns with two-day celebration of culture, art, food
Next weekend — Sept. 17 and 18 — marks the 35th anniversary of the annual JapanFest, one of the largest celebrations of Japanese culture in the Southeast. The two-day festival in Duluth will feature a wide range of activities, performances and food that highlights Japanese culture and lifestyle.
Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
The Atlanta building that represented the Hawkins National Laboratory in "Stranger Things" is going to be torn down to make way for a senior living community.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
A week after learning Atlanta Medical Center will close, a whiff of anxiety about the viability of Atlanta’s sole remain...
atlantaonthecheap.com
DISCOUNT tickets for Flip Circus, appearing in Kennesaw this month
Flip Circus brings family entertainment to Town Center at Cobb, with shows from Sept. 15 to 19, 2022. You’ll enjoy performances from trapeze artists, jugglers, worldwide acrobats, and more. Circus tickets at full price range from $25 for kids to $45-65 for adults. As always, we have a discount...
Long-delayed Chattahoochee Tech aviation academy finally breaks ground
Chattahoochee Technical College held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a new aviation academy in Paulding County.
CBS 46
Two trains collide in Rome, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County aquatic center designs presented to Board of Commission, community
McDONOUGH — The design of the new Henry County Aquatic Center was unveiled Wednesday. The indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park will feature numerous amenities including a lazy river, water slides, play pool, roof top terrace, concessions and a food truck location. Inside will be a 50-meter (or 164 feet) competitive swimming pool, the same size used for Olympic Games, as well as a therapeutic and recreation pool.
PLANetizen
Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County
On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
Comments / 0