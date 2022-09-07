Read full article on original website
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking
Digital Banking Popular, But Consumers Not Yet Fully On Board. Two-thirds of consumers have used digital banking services, but just 9.3% keep their primary accounts with digital banks. “The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking,” a collaboration with Treasury Prime, builds off of a PYMNTS survey of 2,124 U.S. consumers to explore this discrepancy — and detail how digital FIs can convince customers to commit.
India’s Daalchini raises $4M to make smart stores and vending machines ubiquitous
The Noida-based startup provides a range of food and beverage options from over 160 brands through its smart vending machines. These brands include various D2C players such as Sleepy Owl, Slurrp Farm, Yogapulp and Yoga Bar as well as industry giants including Nestle, Mars and Dabur. The startup has also tied up with companies including Byju’s, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group’s Hindco, Vodafone, Samsung and EY and organizations including the country’s public policy think tank NITI Aayog to deploy its vending machines.
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
Snap Is Planning To Layoff 20% Of Employee Workforce
Due to significant stock slips, Snap will be laying off at least 20% of employees. It looks like the heyday of the flower crown is long gone. Snapchat, the app that once ruled social media is facing some significant challenges and employees are going to be affected. On August 30,...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Box CEO: Industrial companies are surprisingly flexible in the age of disruption
Box's Aaron Levie nerds out about leadership theory with the co-hosts of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
How the CEO of GitLab Makes Effective Decisions Remotely
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Make Better...
Check out these 31 pitch decks that advertising startups used to raise millions from top investors
These startups are using tech to disrupt advertising and marketing. Explore the pitch decks selling their vision.
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
Amazon's Robot Workforce Could Doom the American Worker
The year is 2030. Most humans have been replaced by machines in U.S. warehouses and factories. Millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to find jobs as robots pack, sort, ship and carry out the myriad duties that just 10 years ago were the purview of living, breathing workers.
AGILOX North America opens new Client Experience and Fulfillment Center
AGILOX, a provider of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) forklift solutions, is growing at a rapid pace. In order to keep up with the increased demand, its U.S.-based subsidiary has opened a new Client Experience Center and expanded its fulfilment operations. The new 30,000 sq ft facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia,...
South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS
AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
Why Customer Experience is the Secret to Revenue Growth and Business Success
The customer experience (CX) is one of the organizational pillars for growth, and it would behoove business leaders to make it a top consideration as they begin planning for 2023.
Solving Supply Chain Challenges Using AI and Telematics
The vulnerability of our supply chain came into glaring view over the past two years. Empty shelves, long lead times and too few drivers have left many scrambling to find solutions. With demand for shorter shipping times and an increased need for flexibility, it is important to ensure safety is not sacrificed in the drive to meet increased consumer demands.
The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today
Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
Upgraded testing may be key to advancing self-driving evolution
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using AI to improve testing for self-driving. DETAILS: A discussion on how AI and simulation provide safer options to traditional testing. SPEAKER: Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO at Waabi,...
Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani as global CEO
New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Devika Bulchandanias the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network's business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.
