ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
foodlogistics.com

Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers

Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality

The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking

Digital Banking Popular, But Consumers Not Yet Fully On Board. Two-thirds of consumers have used digital banking services, but just 9.3% keep their primary accounts with digital banks. “The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking,” a collaboration with Treasury Prime, builds off of a PYMNTS survey of 2,124 U.S. consumers to explore this discrepancy — and detail how digital FIs can convince customers to commit.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

India’s Daalchini raises $4M to make smart stores and vending machines ubiquitous

The Noida-based startup provides a range of food and beverage options from over 160 brands through its smart vending machines. These brands include various D2C players such as Sleepy Owl, Slurrp Farm, Yogapulp and Yoga Bar as well as industry giants including Nestle, Mars and Dabur. The startup has also tied up with companies including Byju’s, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group’s Hindco, Vodafone, Samsung and EY and organizations including the country’s public policy think tank NITI Aayog to deploy its vending machines.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Online And Offline#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ai#Cpg
foodlogistics.com

Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience

Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
RETAIL
Essence

Snap Is Planning To Layoff 20% Of Employee Workforce

Due to significant stock slips, Snap will be laying off at least 20% of employees. It looks like the heyday of the flower crown is long gone. Snapchat, the app that once ruled social media is facing some significant challenges and employees are going to be affected. On August 30,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
HIT Consultant

Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform

– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How the CEO of GitLab Makes Effective Decisions Remotely

Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Make Better...
ECONOMY
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Amazon's Robot Workforce Could Doom the American Worker

The year is 2030. Most humans have been replaced by machines in U.S. warehouses and factories. Millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to find jobs as robots pack, sort, ship and carry out the myriad duties that just 10 years ago were the purview of living, breathing workers.
BUSINESS
globalspec.com

AGILOX North America opens new Client Experience and Fulfillment Center

AGILOX, a provider of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) forklift solutions, is growing at a rapid pace. In order to keep up with the increased demand, its U.S.-based subsidiary has opened a new Client Experience Center and expanded its fulfilment operations. The new 30,000 sq ft facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia,...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
thefastmode.com

South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS

AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Solving Supply Chain Challenges Using AI and Telematics

The vulnerability of our supply chain came into glaring view over the past two years. Empty shelves, long lead times and too few drivers have left many scrambling to find solutions. With demand for shorter shipping times and an increased need for flexibility, it is important to ensure safety is not sacrificed in the drive to meet increased consumer demands.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today

Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Upgraded testing may be key to advancing self-driving evolution

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using AI to improve testing for self-driving. DETAILS: A discussion on how AI and simulation provide safer options to traditional testing. SPEAKER: Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO at Waabi,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
investing.com

Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani as global CEO

New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Devika Bulchandanias the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network's business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy