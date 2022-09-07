Read full article on original website
9/10/22 Columbus Man Arrested Following Dodge County Traffic Pursuit
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a high-speed chase with a 42-year-old rural Columbus man Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials say the man was pulled over for speeding on Madison Road near Iron Road in the town of Beaver Dam when he fled from the traffic stop into the city of Beaver Dam. He then went northbound on U.S. Highway 151. Speeds exceeded 90 miles an hour during the pursuit. A Sheriff’s lieutenant successfully deployed a tire deflation device and the chase ended on Highway 151 north of State Highway 33. The man was arrested on felony fleeing and OWI charges. A dog escaped from the man’s vehicle causing traffic issues in both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 151. It was caught and turned over to the owner.
Green Lake Golden Days Harvest Festival Bed Races
To Honor Green Lake's 175th Anniversary, We Are Bringing Back the Bed Races!. The Green Lake Golden Days Harvest Festival will be featuring this "NEW" old event this year! Back when the Harvest Festival was still called the Golden Days, the Bed Races were a main attraction! Teams would compete with one another in pushing a bed down the street in pajamas! This year, we are pleased to announce that the Bed Races are back. May the fastest team win!
9/10/22 Classic Wisconsin Supper Club Experience Returns To Town Square
GREEN LAKE, WI, – Town Square Community Center will recreate that classic supper club experience at its annual Fall Wisconsin Supper Club event on Saturday, October 8 from 5:30-10 p.m. The event will include dinner, drinks, live entertainment, dancing, and plenty of nostalgic touches and surprises. Wisconsin supper clubs...
