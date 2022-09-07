ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

2d ago

as someone whos been through many hurricanes do not put ice in your washer it does not just drain out it sits stagnet in the bottom molding, do not put a kiddie pool with sod in your house for your dog to use take them out before the storm gets to your take them out during the eye and then after it passes, also for the love of everything do not stock your fridge right before a storm. you can put almost everything in your deep freezer turn the temp down as low as it goes and keep it closed it will hold temp for atleast 24 hours once the power goes out. make sure to have a full tank of gas in your car and rechargable battery packs for charging your phone keep a bag with clothes, copies of all important documents, pet food, and charger so you can grab it and go incase you need to flee. stay sober being drunk or high during a hurricane might seem fun but your chances of getting hurt increase a lot.

Zephyr 88
2d ago

why on earth would you listen to this drivel? don't ever put something you'd consume into your washer! though designed to flush out the wastewater, just think if something went wrong ( maybe the electricity goes out) and wastewater backs up into your machine. maybe the inches of rain associated with hurricanes fills your septic or town sewer. had BOTH scenarios happen in my lifetime! use common sense here!

Scott A Maze
2d ago

Also Add in an 80 Lb bag of Quick Crete and allow 24–36 hours for best drying and weight desirable to prevent those pesky 200 Mph hurricane winds from blowing it 6 miles inland 😂😎

