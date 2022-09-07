Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...

HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO