foxlexington.com
Lexington suicide attempt survivor helps those struggling with mental health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For some, work is something you have to do but may not want to do. However, Julie Caudill said waking up each day to walk the halls at Participation Station helping others is her calling because at one point in time she almost didn’t wake up at all.
uky.edu
UK to honor the fallen of 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 9, 2022) — This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11, and the University of Kentucky Army ROTC and Air Force ROTC programs are remembering those who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack in human history. Cadet Cole Wilson, with UK’s Pershing Rifles chapter,...
spectrumnews1.com
Miss Ruby celebrates 56 years at Stonewall Elementary School
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A cafeteria worker is starting her 56th year at an elementary school in Fayette County. For 56 years, Ruby Allnutt has worked at Stonewall Elementary School. “Some have grown up and have kids and come to eat with them. They can’t believe I’m still here,” Allnutt...
foxlexington.com
UK student recounts night of University Avenue shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A night of fun turns into a night of terror for University of Kentucky students. Shots were fired at a house on University Avenue near campus on Wednesday, sending one student to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Several other students had injuries from shrapnel and debris.
WTVQ
Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
WTVQ
MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
uky.edu
Counselor Education’s Harley recognized as leader, pioneer
University of Kentucky College of Education Professor Debra Harley, Ph.D., has been named the 2022 recipient of the Vernon Hawkins Pioneer and Leadership Award from the National Association of Multicultural Rehabilitation Concerns. The award recognizes the pioneering efforts, courage, leadership and advocacy Harley has taken on in her work in the rehabilitation counseling field.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
WKYT 27
Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
uky.edu
Message from vice president for student success: We are here for you
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 8, 2022) — University of Kentucky Vice President for Student Success J. Kirsten Turner sent a message to UK students on Thursday, Sept. 8. You can read that message below. Dear UK Students,. Early this morning, University of Kentucky police reported arrests were made in connection...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
foxlexington.com
See ya later alligator: Bourbon N’ Toulouse not offering Gator Etouffee during game Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Bourbon N’ Toulouse announce a Gator Etouffee embargo during the Kentucky-Florida gridiron tussle on Saturday. The Lexington restaurant took to social media to announce they will not be offering their Gator Etouffee for the first time in 18 years during Saturday’s football game.
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
uky.edu
27 outstanding students selected as 2022-23 Alumni Ambassadors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 8, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association announced the selection of 27 student representatives as Alumni Ambassadors for the 2022-23 academic year. Alumni Ambassadors serve as official student hosts of UK, promoting the university at numerous events in partnership between the Office of the President, Office of Philanthropy and the UK Alumni Association.
WKYT 27
Roots and Heritage Festival returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2019, the Roots and Heritage Festival is putting its roots back down in Lexington. The decades-long tradition celebrates diversity in our area, and brings a weekend of entertainment to the city’s east end. “We started this in 1989 and we...
foxlexington.com
Lexington Fire Department donates retired fire truck to Fayette County Public Schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A ceremony was held this morning where the Lexington Fire Department donated a retired Engine 5, a 1986 fire truck to students at Fayette County Public Schools in the Fire Service Pathway Program through Eastside Technical School. The truck served the community for 36 years, now it will help train young firefighters.
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
foxlexington.com
Meet Jessamine County’s newest K-9 Batman
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 officer was officially sworn in. The officer’s name is Batman and his Robin is Deputy Aaron Haden. When asked about how he feels being Robin, Haden said he is all about it...
