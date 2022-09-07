ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

uky.edu

UK to honor the fallen of 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 9, 2022) — This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11, and the University of Kentucky Army ROTC and Air Force ROTC programs are remembering those who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack in human history. Cadet Cole Wilson, with UK’s Pershing Rifles chapter,...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Miss Ruby celebrates 56 years at Stonewall Elementary School

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A cafeteria worker is starting her 56th year at an elementary school in Fayette County. For 56 years, Ruby Allnutt has worked at Stonewall Elementary School. “Some have grown up and have kids and come to eat with them. They can’t believe I’m still here,” Allnutt...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

UK student recounts night of University Avenue shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A night of fun turns into a night of terror for University of Kentucky students. Shots were fired at a house on University Avenue near campus on Wednesday, sending one student to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Several other students had injuries from shrapnel and debris.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
MOREHEAD, KY
uky.edu

Counselor Education’s Harley recognized as leader, pioneer

University of Kentucky College of Education Professor Debra Harley, Ph.D., has been named the 2022 recipient of the Vernon Hawkins Pioneer and Leadership Award from the National Association of Multicultural Rehabilitation Concerns. The award recognizes the pioneering efforts, courage, leadership and advocacy Harley has taken on in her work in the rehabilitation counseling field.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times

KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
RICHMOND, KY
uky.edu

Message from vice president for student success: We are here for you

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 8, 2022) — University of Kentucky Vice President for Student Success J. Kirsten Turner sent a message to UK students on Thursday, Sept. 8. You can read that message below. Dear UK Students,. Early this morning, University of Kentucky police reported arrests were made in connection...
LEXINGTON, KY
NewsBreak
Health
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
uky.edu

27 outstanding students selected as 2022-23 Alumni Ambassadors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 8, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association announced the selection of 27 student representatives as Alumni Ambassadors for the 2022-23 academic year. Alumni Ambassadors serve as official student hosts of UK, promoting the university at numerous events in partnership between the Office of the President, Office of Philanthropy and the UK Alumni Association.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Roots and Heritage Festival returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2019, the Roots and Heritage Festival is putting its roots back down in Lexington. The decades-long tradition celebrates diversity in our area, and brings a weekend of entertainment to the city’s east end. “We started this in 1989 and we...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Meet Jessamine County’s newest K-9 Batman

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 officer was officially sworn in. The officer’s name is Batman and his Robin is Deputy Aaron Haden. When asked about how he feels being Robin, Haden said he is all about it...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY

