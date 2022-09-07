Read full article on original website
uky.edu
2nd annual Research Expo offers research connections for UK undergrads
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 8, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research will host the second annual Research + Creative Experience Expo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Gatton Student Center Social Staircase. With more than 35 programs participating, the Research +...
uky.edu
UK to honor the fallen of 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 9, 2022) — This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11, and the University of Kentucky Army ROTC and Air Force ROTC programs are remembering those who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack in human history. Cadet Cole Wilson, with UK’s Pershing Rifles chapter,...
uky.edu
Message from vice president for student success: We are here for you
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 8, 2022) — University of Kentucky Vice President for Student Success J. Kirsten Turner sent a message to UK students on Thursday, Sept. 8. You can read that message below. Dear UK Students,. Early this morning, University of Kentucky police reported arrests were made in connection...
uky.edu
2022 Ford Lecture to focus on Gen Z’s fight to save America
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 9, 2022) — One of the country’s best-known experts on Generation Z, John Della Volpe of Harvard University’s Kennedy School Institute of Politics, will deliver the University of Kentucky 2022 Wendell H. Ford Public Policy Lecture beginning 4 p.m., Oct. 11, in the Gatton College of Business and Economics’ Kincaid Auditorium.
foxlexington.com
UK student recounts night of University Avenue shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A night of fun turns into a night of terror for University of Kentucky students. Shots were fired at a house on University Avenue near campus on Wednesday, sending one student to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Several other students had injuries from shrapnel and debris.
WKYT 27
UK students shaken after shooting at off-campus party
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky students are shaken up after an overnight shooting at an off-campus party. While the shooting didn’t happen on campus, many people who live in the neighborhood where the shooting happened are UK students. We caught up with a number of students on...
Man charged after UK student shot at house party near campus
A man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to a late-night shooting Wednesday at a house party near the University of Kentucky's campus.
wymt.com
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
WKYT 27
Students get a big surprise thanks to donation from Lexington dealership
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Lexington’s Yates Elementary got a big surprise Thursday morning. Students were gifted backpacks filled with items they’ll need for the school year. Kids even got to choose their own color backpack. The backpacks were donated by Green’s Toyota of Lexington through Toyota’s...
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
WTVQ
DEVELOPING: One student shot, multiple injured by shrapnel in shooting at UK house party
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened at a house party just off University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police say one student was shot and ten were injured by shrapnel and debris following a house party Wednesday night. Lexington Police say two people...
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
clayconews.com
DISCOVERY OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
BEATTYVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Richmond Post 7 was contacted just after 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Lee County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on...
clayconews.com
Lexington, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Prison for Armed Fentanyl Trafficking
LEXINGTON, KY (September 9, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Titus Mayhorn, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 250 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police consider gun buyback program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A gun violence forum sparked a conversation about a gun buyback program a solution people said will reduce the impacts of violence. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said this may or may not be the case. “You got to hear what they had to...
WKYT 27
Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
Eastern Progress
Kirkendoll awaits judge's detention decision
A detention hearing was held on Sept. 8 for former Eastern Kentucky University football player Marquae Kirkendoll to determine his release or detention pending his trial in New Mexico. Kirkendoll’s attorneys requested his release, and presented testimonies and statements in defense of his character and ties to the community. The state, represented by attorney Ron Walker, requested that Kirkendoll be detained until trial.
WKYT 27
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
