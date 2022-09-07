Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
memphismagazine.com
Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 9-11
Regardless of whether you stay in this weekend or attend any one of these rose-worthy events, we hope that you find strength in community and can find time to rest. Whether you need to hug a goat, smell the fresh pages of a recently printed book, or drink some wine this weekend, these community spaces and the people there, from MoSH to Central Gardens, are always here for you. ♥️
localmemphis.com
Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
actionnews5.com
Collierville Balloon Festival kicks off Sept. 17
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Balloon Festival kicks off September 17 on Maynard Way (behind Walmart). Presenting Sponsor Chad Lindsay, VP and General Manager of Alston Construction, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the family event that will feature more than 20 stunning hot air balloons.
fox17.com
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
Local attractions offer free admission on Friday to help Memphis heal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent week in the Mid-South has left many people on edge. To help the Memphis community cope with the recent tragedies, some local attractions offered a little stress relief Friday. The Memphis Zoo offered free general admission, so adults and children could have “a place...
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice […]
actionnews5.com
Local attractions to offer free admission to help community cope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help the community cope with recent tragedies, some Bluff City attractions will be offering free admission on Friday. On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area. On...
Memphis Reporter Breaks Down on Camera While Reporting on Mass Shooting
"Memphis is tired right now," Tennessee reporter Joyce Peterson said.
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: Gibson’s Donuts -- the donut shop that never sleeps
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is known for its music and barbecue but, when you look up Memphis breakfast on Trip Advisor, one of the first listings you’ll see is about donuts -- Gibson’s Donuts to be exact. So in this 5 Star Story, “it’s time to make...
Finish Eliza’s Run: Little Rock runners honor Memphis teacher killed on jog
Dozens of runners laced up their shoes Friday morning to honor the life of the Memphis mom and teacher killed while jogging.
Heavy police presence at IRS building in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 crews are on the scene of a heavy police presence in Memphis, not far from the Mississippi state border. Memphis Police are at the IRS building on the 5300 block of Getwell. We are told some people have evacuated, and others are sheltering in place.
Famous coaches don’t want this year’s Southern Heritage Classic to be about them
MEMPHIS – Just because the Memphis Tigers are on the road this weekend doesn’t mean the newly renamed Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium will sit idle on Saturday. Far from it. Saturday marks what is annually one of this city’s biggest football games, the Southern Heritage Classic. Jackson State versus Tennessee State and while this […]
WSMV
Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
Tigers basketball adds final assistant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff. Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance. Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball...
tri-statedefender.com
All in a day’s doing, a rampaging shooter kills four
Four dead; three others wounded. Seven shootings coursed over approximately 19.5 hours. Swaths of the state’s second-largest city were sheltered in place on the recommendation of law enforcement. And, the accused perpetrator of the mayhem is back behind bars after having been released early from a three-year prison sentence...
actionnews5.com
Riverside Drive to close for 10 months, TDOT says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is closing ahead of schedule due to safety concerns, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. On Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., Riverside Drive at West Carolina Avenue will be closed for 10 months in an effort to make the road more pedestrian-friendly.
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras
Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
