Memphis, TN

Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 9-11

Regardless of whether you stay in this weekend or attend any one of these rose-worthy events, we hope that you find strength in community and can find time to rest. Whether you need to hug a goat, smell the fresh pages of a recently printed book, or drink some wine this weekend, these community spaces and the people there, from MoSH to Central Gardens, are always here for you. ♥️
Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
Collierville Balloon Festival kicks off Sept. 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Balloon Festival kicks off September 17 on Maynard Way (behind Walmart). Presenting Sponsor Chad Lindsay, VP and General Manager of Alston Construction, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the family event that will feature more than 20 stunning hot air balloons.
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice […]
Local attractions to offer free admission to help community cope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help the community cope with recent tragedies, some Bluff City attractions will be offering free admission on Friday. On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area. On...
Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
Tigers basketball adds final assistant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff. Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance. Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball...
All in a day’s doing, a rampaging shooter kills four

Four dead; three others wounded. Seven shootings coursed over approximately 19.5 hours. Swaths of the state’s second-largest city were sheltered in place on the recommendation of law enforcement. And, the accused perpetrator of the mayhem is back behind bars after having been released early from a three-year prison sentence...
Riverside Drive to close for 10 months, TDOT says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is closing ahead of schedule due to safety concerns, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. On Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., Riverside Drive at West Carolina Avenue will be closed for 10 months in an effort to make the road more pedestrian-friendly.
Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras

Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
