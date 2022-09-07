ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bbbtv12.com

Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill can sell beer again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the business law enforcement received 34 calls for service in four months, had its beer license reinstated Friday, city officials confirmed to WVLT News. The business became the center of attention in April when a shooting between biker gangs left two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Smoky Mountain Air Show instills a love for aviation while benefitting area charities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Second Harvest Food...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Parkside Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wvlt.tv

Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Punk Rock Flea Market returns to Knoxville on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular flea market is returning to Knoxville on Saturday with a lineup of bands from across the U.S. and more than 100 vendors. The Punk Rock Flea Market will be at The Mill and Mine in the downtown area, starting at 12 p.m. It will last until 10 p.m. and attendees will be able to enjoy meals from food trucks while perusing themed merchandise.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
VONORE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy