The return of seasonal promotions is bringing an end to the strong average order value comps the footwear industry saw in e-commerce during the first few months of the year. Footwear data from Belardi Wong, a direct-to-consumer marketing agency that works with brands like Birkenstock, Allbirds, Crocs and Hoka, showed e-commerce AOV declined—by 1 percent—for the first time this year in July. Year-over-year comparisons peaked in April, when AOV was up 13 percent, and has been falling ever since, coming in up 6 percent in May and 3 percent in June. As of July, year-to-date AOV among the New York agency’s...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO