Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
MARYLAND STATE
The Verge

Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st

Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cio#Same Day Delivery#Gnc#Saeger Talks#Svp#Tech Transformation#Ris News
TheStreet

Walmart Borrows a Kohl's Idea to Take Down Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) built its retail business on the back of Amazon Prime, a service that has grown vast but launched as something very specific. When Amazon Prime started up in 2005, it offered unlimited two-day shipping in exchange for a membership fee. There were some caveats and exceptions, but that was the core offer.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

The Open Secret of Costco Shopping: Costco Next

Veteran Costco shoppers are familiar with the limited-run vendor roadshows for high-end (but heavily discounted) items like Vitamix or Traeger grills that liven up Costco warehouses, particularly on weekends. The “surprise treasure” nature of these offerings flesh out the private label Kirkland Signature brand of products that draw shoppers in...
RETAIL
The US Sun

Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout

WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
MAKEUP
Vox

Some Amazon Prime customers say they don’t have two-day shipping anymore

The complaints from Amazon customers are similar and popping up across the US. From western New York to central Missouri to rural Washington state, some Amazon Prime members are asking a version of the same question: What happened to Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping?. As Amazon brings next-day and same-day...
ECONOMY
MSNBC

Amazon's latest purchases are a surveillance nightmare

On Friday, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would help the tech giant become an even bigger hoarder of people’s personal information. Specifically, the FTC is investigating Amazon’s recent purchases of One Medical, a subscription-based health care company,...
BUSINESS
voguebusiness.com

French luxury retailer Printemps to open first US store

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. French luxury department store Printemps said on Wednesday it will open its first US store in New York City, setting its sights on the American market as part of a broader global expansion and rebranding. “The US is essential in our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to $280 off

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Sun Joe, Dr. Martens and more? These are our favorites:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds’ Marketing Agency Dissects Footwear Market Movement

The return of seasonal promotions is bringing an end to the strong average order value comps the footwear industry saw in e-commerce during the first few months of the year. Footwear data from Belardi Wong, a direct-to-consumer marketing agency that works with brands like Birkenstock, Allbirds, Crocs and Hoka, showed e-commerce AOV declined—by 1 percent—for the first time this year in July. Year-over-year comparisons peaked in April, when AOV was up 13 percent, and has been falling ever since, coming in up 6 percent in May and 3 percent in June. As of July, year-to-date AOV among the New York agency’s...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Prime Video Channels Chief Jumps to QVC and HSN Owner Qurate Retail Group

The executive who oversaw Amazon’s partnerships with outside streaming services is leaving to join a company in the niche streaming space. Soumya Sriraman, who had been head of Prime Video Channels, will join Qurate Retail Group as president of streaming. Qurate owns the QVC and HSN shopping channels, among other brands.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow to Dress Up as 'Squid Game' Characters for Halloween with Official Merch and MoreElon Musk Slams Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: "Tolkien Is Turning in His Grave"Selena Gomez's Favorite Our Place Pans and More Are On Sale for Labor Day At Qurate, Sriraman will be tasked...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Amazon's Constructive Step To Beef Up Warehouse Safety, Acquires Cloostermans

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN scooped Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Amazon began working with Cloostermans in 2019, using its technology to help move and stack heavy palettes and goods and package products together for delivery. Cloostermans will become...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Revolve x Bolt Checkout, CommerceHub Acquires ChannelAdvisor

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Checkout Revolve/Bolt Revolve will be one of the first retailers to use the new Checkout Links feature from Bolt so shoppers get a branded, one-click checkout, “see now, buy now” experience. At Revolve Gallery, an immersive New York Fashion Week experience running Sept. 9-11, shoppers will be able to scan a QR code directing them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase. Following Fashion Week, the companies plan to roll out Bolt’s standard one-click checkout on revolve.com. Bolt’s Checkout Links are designed to expand beyond...
RETAIL
pymnts

As Grocers Push Private Labels, Brands Seek Loyalty Online

In the grocery segment, it’s the tug of war for space on the (brick and mortar and virtual) shelves. Operating in an industry notorious for razor-thin margins, grocery firms have a vested interest in private label sales, which typically carry higher profits. And for the grocers themselves, there’s an...
RETAIL

