Nebraska State

3 News Now

Warmup Into The Workweek

Another cool night is in store for our area tonight as temperatures will drop into the 40s, Omaha might one of the few spots which will hang onto the 50s. Skies will remain clear, allowing for those cool temperatures. Another warm-up is expected into early next week as Monday we...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

A Lot Cooler for the Weekend

Some cities along and north of I-80 will get to enjoy some Saturday afternoon sunshine, but it will be a lot cooler. Where the sun comes out, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but where the rain and clouds are more stubborn towards northwest Missouri, it may only reach the low 60s.
MISSOURI STATE

