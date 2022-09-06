Read full article on original website
Related
3 News Now
Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells
A “once in a lifetime” federal investment will clean up more than 2,300 abandoned gas wells — some of which may be leaking super-polluting methane — in Kansas. But that’s only a fraction of the state’s approximately 11,000 abandoned wells. And data about old wells can be flawed.
3 News Now
Warmup Into The Workweek
Another cool night is in store for our area tonight as temperatures will drop into the 40s, Omaha might one of the few spots which will hang onto the 50s. Skies will remain clear, allowing for those cool temperatures. Another warm-up is expected into early next week as Monday we...
3 News Now
Creighton men's basketball unveils BIG EAST schedule with Christmas home game
OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team announced its entire BIG EAST Conference schedule, which features a home game against DePaul on Christmas Day on Fox starting at 3:30 p.m. Here is the entire Jays' schedule:. Sun. Oct. 30 Oct. 30 DRURY (Exh.) (FloSports) CHI Health Center Omaha...
3 News Now
A Lot Cooler for the Weekend
Some cities along and north of I-80 will get to enjoy some Saturday afternoon sunshine, but it will be a lot cooler. Where the sun comes out, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but where the rain and clouds are more stubborn towards northwest Missouri, it may only reach the low 60s.
Comments / 0