Grand Junction, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale

This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
The Associated Press

Highline celebrates with Mesa County Grand Junction!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- It was just a few short months ago that Highline announced the launch of lightning-fast Gigabit fiber internet service for the Mesa County Grand Junction area, and today shares that their 1 st customer installation with Lee Platt’s family was celebrated this week with true fife and drum fanfare! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005530/en/ Ribbon cutting for our new Highline office location in Grand Junction, CO. (Photo: Business Wire)
95 Rock KKNN

Watching for Grand Mesa Wildlife Near Water Dog Reservoir

Fall colors are coming to Colorado, and the Grand Mesa is getting ready with Color Weekend coming on the final Saturday and Sunday in September. Today we are headed into an area that is a really nice place to hike to see fall colors and a trail that is also home to frequent wildlife sightings during the right time of day.
KJCT8

Assessment begins on trash and trailers on state land east of Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information as we follow up on a chunk of land east of Grand Junction just off I-70. It is owned by the State Land Board. And today the State Land Board, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and code enforcement personnel started to contact individuals in the RVs east of the go-kart track on 29 Road in the north desert, and assess the trash situation.
KJCT8

Crews race to fire in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
KJCT8

Mark Miller Behind Bars

GRAND JUNCTION CITY SAYS IT'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE...RECEIVED 30 APPLICATIONS FOCUSING ON HOUSING...HOMELESSNESS AND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH. THE AMERICAN MUCKRAKERS PAC WANTS THE FEDS TO CHECK OUT ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN GARFIELD COUNTY. Tina Peters Lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. A DENVER BASED JUDGE TOSSED INDICTED...
KJCT8

Cooler air on the way into Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling has begun. We told it would be very small cooling at first, so our Thursday was still warm enough that record high temperatures were broken at both Grand Junction and Montrose. Slow Cooling Has Started. We’re still warm, but we’ve cooled enough to notice...
KXRM

Stargaze at AstroFest in Black Canyon

MONTROSE, Colo. — Plan to stargaze the night skies of Black Canyon at Gunnison National Park! The Park’s annual astronomy festival, known as AstroFest, will take place on Sept. 22 and go through Sept. 24. AstroFest will have stargazing opportunities for all three nights of the festival. During the daytime, the South Rim Visitor Center […]
nbc11news.com

Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
KREX

GJPD Investigating Attempted Kidnapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — At approximately 2:10 PM on Wednesday, September 7th the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa. The incident involved a 12-year-old female who reported an adult male telling her to come with him and grabbing her arm before she fled. The […]
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

