Energy developer minimizes Grand Junction solar farm’s visual impactMatt WhittakerGrand Junction, CO
The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a HeadAndrei TapalagaFruita, CO
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This SeasonColorado JillPalisade, CO
KJCT8
Assessment begins on trash and trailers on state land east of Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information as we follow up on a chunk of land east of Grand Junction just off I-70. It is owned by the State Land Board. And today the State Land Board, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and code enforcement personnel started to contact individuals in the RVs east of the go-kart track on 29 Road in the north desert, and assess the trash situation.
KJCT8
Montrose County Road and Bridge operator places at national roadeo
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Rusty Catlin, a Montrose County Road and Bridge foreman, recently placed in the top ten of the American Public Works Association’s National Equipment Roadeo in Charlotte, North Carolina. Catlin placed fifth overall in the backhoe with a total time of 3:37 and tenth in the...
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
KJCT8
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
KJCT8
Mark Miller Behind Bars
GRAND JUNCTION CITY SAYS IT'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE...RECEIVED 30 APPLICATIONS FOCUSING ON HOUSING...HOMELESSNESS AND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH. THE AMERICAN MUCKRAKERS PAC WANTS THE FEDS TO CHECK OUT ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN GARFIELD COUNTY. Tina Peters Lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. A DENVER BASED JUDGE TOSSED INDICTED...
Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Grand Junction
“Rainbow fentanyl resembles things like candy or even ecstasy,” said Sargent Dave Godwin.
Say Goodbye to those Pesky Adult Mosquitoes
The Grand River Mosquito Control District (GRMCD) will use targeted adult mosquito control measures in an effort to reduce the population growth.
Lies We Tell Ourselves In Grand Junction To Get Through The Day
Are you struggling to get through each day? If it's any consolation, you're not alone. Here's a sample of the lies we tell ourselves in Grand Junction in hopes they'll carry us through. I asked on Facebook, "What is a lie you tell yourself to get through the day?" Here...
KJCT8
Cooler air on the way into Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling has begun. We told it would be very small cooling at first, so our Thursday was still warm enough that record high temperatures were broken at both Grand Junction and Montrose. Slow Cooling Has Started. We’re still warm, but we’ve cooled enough to notice...
Stargaze at AstroFest in Black Canyon
MONTROSE, Colo. — Plan to stargaze the night skies of Black Canyon at Gunnison National Park! The Park’s annual astronomy festival, known as AstroFest, will take place on Sept. 22 and go through Sept. 24. AstroFest will have stargazing opportunities for all three nights of the festival. During the daytime, the South Rim Visitor Center […]
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 12-year old girl at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa just a little after 2PM Wednesday. Officers say the girl told them the man asked her to follow him and then...
nbc11news.com
Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
GJPD Investigating Attempted Kidnapping
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — At approximately 2:10 PM on Wednesday, September 7th the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa. The incident involved a 12-year-old female who reported an adult male telling her to come with him and grabbing her arm before she fled. The […]
