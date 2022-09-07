ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stljewishlight.org

Anything Grants awarded to 17 local Jewish organizations

This year, 21 applications were received, representing over $89,000 in funding requests. The 2022 projects being funded include new computer equipment and Wi-Fi access points, exterior security cameras and lighting, mental health and well-being programs. Anything Grants are awarded by the Staenberg Family Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Jewish...
The coach and the kid reunite after 30 years to help others at Paraquad

In the mid-1980s, Jerry Ehrlich oversaw a Jewish Community Center youth sports camp where he met a talented young baseball player. Thirty years later, the coach and player have reconnected and are helping improve the lives of people with disabilities. That role has a special meaning for Johnny Itzkowitz, the...
New program matches young adults with low-cost mental health therapy

COVID-19 has left a trail of unpleasant byproducts over the past 2卦 years, including mental health issues. A study conducted by the COVID States Project found that young adults are the group hardest hit by COVID-related depression. A National Alliance on Mental Health study found COVID affected young adults with feelings of isolation and impacted their sleep habits.
