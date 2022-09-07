Read full article on original website
Stylish Specs
Caddis, the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company selling “eye appliances” (aka readers) is on a mission to live in the present moment and to rally against the fear of aging. To that end, the company offers high-design, blue light-blocking readers that not only help you see, but also look great in the process. After a trip to New Orleans with a photo shoot at the Hotel Saint Vincent, founder and designer Tim Parr created a new frame style to honor the Crescent City. The Nola readers ($129) feature a vintage, square custom metal frame design for a clean, classic aesthetic. The top brow bar is even engraved with the coordinates of the French Quarter (29° 57’ 26” N 90° 03’ 54” W). The custom temple tips adjust to fit a wide range of head sizes as a nod to the diversity of the city itself. Available exclusively at By George New Orleans, 1507 Magazine St., saintvincentnola.com.
Tales of the Mocktail
My favorite way to welcome house- and dinner guests is to surprise them with cocktail hour or, depending on what time they arrive, a Bloody Mary or mimosa welcome hour. New Orleans is, after all, such a welcoming place, so a welcome reception is one of the best ways to set the tone for the friendliness and hospitality to come. Earlier this year, we had houseguests that are non-drinkers, so instead of champagne, French 75s or some other alcohol-driven drink, I filled a chic little drink bucket with ice and various non-alcoholic and dealcoholized options. As the sober and sober curious movement gains momentum — and folks with the usual reasons for not wanting to drink become more familiar with non-alcoholic options — I have a feeling we are all going to see a lot more people opting for no- and low-ABV options. It’s possible that you’ve seen many of them on restaurant and bar menus around the city or at events. Offering a choice of both things that mimic their spiked counterparts, as well as picks that aren’t trying to be like anything else, is a good way to cover your bases, no matter why someone is abstaining. If you aren’t hiring a bartender, keeping these drinks in a separate drink bin or cooler marked “Non-Alcoholic” is a good way to keep anyone from getting mixed up.
Global View
Influenced by the international style of her native city, Bangalore, and the history of her adopted hometown, New Orleans, interior designer Nomita Joshi-Gupta brings a fresh, worldly perspective to her design work and to her textile emporium, Spruce. 1. Weekly Tradition. Sunday is my day to cuddle up on the...
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
StarChefs 2022 New Orleans Rising Stars Winners
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – StarChefs, the restaurant industry magazine, announces its 2022 New Orleans Rising Stars. To celebrate the new class, StarChefs will host a Rising Stars Restaurant Week from September 21 to October 5. The two-week campaign highlights the Rising Stars and gives guests the opportunity to experience the honorees’ signature dishes, drinks, and wine pairings. The 2022 class includes 18 food and beverage professionals, recognized by StarChefs not only for their exceptional food and drinks, but also their ability to lead, inspire, and support the local New Orleans community.
The Best Life is With Puppies, Cake and Cocktails
Shouting out a very, very HaPpY Birthday to Crazy Mazie and Hooch aka Husker Du, our Mutt puppies. They turn one year old tomorrow. On November 6, Trampled Rose Rescue & Rehab (aka TRR, an amazing organization, run by seemingly indefatigable, generous people) hosted an adoption fair in the Bywater and we were looking for a young female to join our existing brood of F.S. Fannie, now 3 1/2, and Penny Lane, now 15 1/2. Fannie has frontal lobe damage due to being pitched from a moving vehicle in New Iberia with her littermates when she was 10 weeks old. She spent a year knocking around in foster care and being rejected repeatedly by potential adopters who just could not deal with her traumatized, gloomy nature. With love and patience, she has become trusting and affectionate but other dogs are very much her comfort zone. She needs a leader, even if said leader is 11 pounds and elderly. Though Pen shows no signs of her age we know the dreaded day will one day come.
Effervescence Named One of 10 Best Champagne Bars in U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of the 13th annual global Champagne Day coming up on October 28, the Champagne Bureau, USA recently released its list of the top 10 bars and restaurants in the U.S. for enjoying Champagne, and Effervescence in New Orleans made the list!. More...
Fight Kid’s Cancer with The Al Copeland Foundation’s New Campaign
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Al Copeland Foundation kicked off Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month at Children’s Hospital New Orleans (CHNOLA) with its SuperDucks Campaign at a carnival-like event on September 1. During the month of September, the Al Copeland Foundation is raising money for the Pediatric Cancer Clinical Trial Programs and Cancer Patient Family Assistance at Children’s Hospital.
