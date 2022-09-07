ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Survey: UCR among top public universities

UC Riverside has been ranked the 33rd strongest public university in the United States by Forbes magazine. Seventeen public universities, including several others in the University of California system, made the financial magazine’s top 50 list, according to a statement on the university’s website. “Forbes top colleges ranking...
RIVERSIDE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
REDLANDS, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
yieldpro.com

Universe Holdings acquires $53.370 million multifamily property in California’s Inland Empire

Universe Holdings has acquired the Stonegate Apartments (Stonegate), a 160-unit multifamily community in Southern California’s Inland Empire city of Riverside, in an off-market transaction worth $53.370 million. Built in 1987, Stonegate offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans and a strong amenity package, including a fitness center, swimming...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire

Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
fullerton.edu

Education Professor Named Professor of the Year by Association of California School Administrators

Jennifer Goldstein, professor of educational leadership, was awarded Professor of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) this spring. She will receive the award on November 4 in San Diego, at ACSA’s annual Leadership Summit. Goldstein was selected in part for her innovative work with the Anaheim Union High School District. She directs and co-teaches (with Anaheim district leaders) in a school leadership preparation model that is tightly job-embedded. The model puts equity at the center of the work, with the first two cohorts focused on changing outcomes for Anaheim’s so-called “long-term English learners”–22% of the district’s student population.
FULLERTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Cal State San Bernardino breaks ground on new Performing Arts Center

The record-breaking heatwave may have moved the Cal State San Bernardino Performing Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony indoors, but that didn’t stop the event from being a lively and significant moment for the CSUSB community. The Sept. 7 event brought nearly 300 CSUSB administrators, faculty, staff, students and community members...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/7/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 500 new reported cases. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations decreased by 17%, with 141 and 19 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported five new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 494 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
kvcrnews.org

Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained

The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black female officer makes history in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley

Several local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon. As of Thursday evening, there are three outages in Indio leaving thousands without power. POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 217 customers in Indio. The area affected is from Shadow Palm Ave. to Avenida Del Mar. The post Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
SFGate

Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
CALIFORNIA STATE

