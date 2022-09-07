Syracuse scored early and often, coming away with points on its first seven possessions to dispatch UConn 48-14 in the first road game of the season. The Orange (2-0) defense held the Huskies to just 202 total yards, while Syracuse's offense piled up 465 total yards, including 309 through the air. 'Cuse did not punt until the fourth quarter.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO