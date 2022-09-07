Read full article on original website
Related
cuse.com
Streaking Orange Host Cornell
Game Details: Sunday, September 11, Syracuse, N.Y., 3:30 p.m. The Orange (6-1-0) put a five-game winning streak on the line when they host Cornell (1-3-1) on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. The Syracuse-Cornell Series:. Syracuse is unbeaten in 12 matches with the Big Red. The Orange have a 9-0-3...
cuse.com
Orange Roll to 2-0
Syracuse scored early and often, coming away with points on its first seven possessions to dispatch UConn 48-14 in the first road game of the season. The Orange (2-0) defense held the Huskies to just 202 total yards, while Syracuse's offense piled up 465 total yards, including 309 through the air. 'Cuse did not punt until the fourth quarter.
cuse.com
Syracuse Controls Match in 1-0 Win Over No. 22 Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer opened its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a dominant 1-0 win over defending ACC champion and No. 22 ranked Notre Dame. The result marks the first home win over Notre Dame in school history. Sophomore midfielder Giona Leibold scored the winning goal in...
cuse.com
No. 7 Field Hockey Drops Road Game at No. 17 Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. – Despite a goal in the third quarter, the No. 7 Syracuse University field hockey team dropped its first game of the season, falling 5-1 at No. 17 Princeton on Friday afternoon at Bedford Field. Syracuse (4-1) got a goal in the 41st minute from Quirine Comans,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cuse.com
Orange Take Down Hofstra In Four; Fall to Yale In Straight Sets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Volleyball team (4-5) split the doubleheader action on Friday, emerging victorious over Hofstra (3-6) and fell to Yale (4-1). In the day's first matchup, the Orange took down the Pride, 3-1 (25-21, 25-16,19-25,25-17). Syracuse did not allow Hofstra to score more than 21 points in the four-set match, while also leading in points (67-58), kills (48-47), aces (10-9), blocks (9-2), assists (41-36), and digs (54-44).
cuse.com
Orange Dominate at Penn State
Another week, another dominating performance from the Syracuse cross country teams. The Orange women placed seven in the top-10, including the top-three finishers, at Penn State's Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational to defeat the second-place Nittany Lions by 33 points. The women's race was 6,000-meters. The men followed suit by...
cuse.com
'Cuse Heads to UConn for First Road Test
• Syracuse hits the road for the first time in 2022 when they take on UConn. • The game will air on CBSSN, with Meghan McPeak (PxP), Christian Fauria (analyst) and Justin Walters (reporter) on the call. • Saturday's game is the Orange's only away game in September. Syracuse won't...
cuse.com
Five Straight For The 'Cuse
Graduate student Jenna Tivnan and redshirt sophomore Erin Flurey each scored on headers and Syracuse (6-1) won its fifth straight contest, defeating Binghamton (1-4-1) at Bearcats Sports Complex. HOW THE GAME WAS DECIDED:. The Orange got on the board first, executing a set piece. Kate Murphy initiated things with a...
Comments / 0