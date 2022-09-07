Read full article on original website
Related
KARE
'Hockeyland' documentary details the seasons of two Minnesota high school teams
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The State of Hockey is featured in the new documentary "Hockeyland," which is a look back at the 2019-20 boys high school hockey season showcasing Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown. "We wanted two teams that were both similar with a lot of commonalities in them. They both...
Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Southern Utah
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Southern Utah. Check back for updates throughout the game.
WATCH: Welcome to College Football! Rashod Dubinion’s first TD is one to remember
Rashod Dubinion is next. Arkansas, with perhaps the deepest stable of running backs in FBS (yes, really) has some room to give its highly-touted freshman a go. Rashod Dubinion, a true freshman from Georgia, went in from one yard midway through the second quarter of Arkansas’ SEC opener against South Carolina, giving the Hogs a 21-3 lead with 8:13 left in the frame. Arkansas’ running game to that point had 114 yards on 25 carries as the Razorbacks scored on their third straight drive to start the game. Each drive went for more than 10 plays. Rocket Sanders, the sophomore starter, put the first two in the end zone. He was given a breather by No. 2 AJ Green for a bulk of the drive and Green gave way to Dubinion at the end. The freshman has arrivedhttps://twitter.com/RazorbackFB/status/1568647568556699648He's just getting startedhttps://twitter.com/McDanM1/status/1568647728158089228A look at it live from the easthttps://twitter.com/Inside_Hawg_Pen/status/1568647616648577025Rick's Bakery, here's your chancehttps://twitter.com/TheSkillson/status/1568647494824869888Sportswriters are gonna learn quickhttps://twitter.com/bvesecky/status/156864749068504678611
SBLive's Minnesota soccer and volleyball top performer
The following athletes will be included in SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week poll on Monday, September 12. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. SoccerJose Luis Ulloa, Marshall The senior ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Mankato East’s Huettl sets new all-time scoring record
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since breaking into the Mankato East Cougars’ varsity squad as a seventh grader, forward Ella Huettl has been putting defenses on notice as a true number nine with the ability to regularly find the back of the net. ”Everything is a team effort out here,...
Northern State's Jackson Harrison wins SDSU Classic cross-country meet: Sports roundup
Northern State's Jackson Harrison won the men's 8-kilometer race Friday evening at the South Dakota State Classic cross-country meet in Brookings. He finished in 25:01.61, more than six seconds ahead of the nearest competition. Wolves Josh Martin and Jonathan Burkhalter recorded times of 26:17.08 and 27:17.36, good for 26th and...
Rapids boys soccer should contend
GRAND RAPIDS — After a banner season in 2021, which saw the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team advance to the semifinals of the Section 7AA tournament, the Thunderhawks are looking to take it even farther this season. Nick Koerbitz, who is starting his sixth season as head coach of the boys soccer team, said last season went well for the Thunderhawks as they finished with an 11-3-4 record. They lost to Cloquet – the eventual section champion – in the semifinals of the...
Comments / 0