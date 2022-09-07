ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Welcome to College Football! Rashod Dubinion’s first TD is one to remember

Rashod Dubinion is next. Arkansas, with perhaps the deepest stable of running backs in FBS (yes, really) has some room to give its highly-touted freshman a go. Rashod Dubinion, a true freshman from Georgia, went in from one yard midway through the second quarter of Arkansas’ SEC opener against South Carolina, giving the Hogs a 21-3 lead with 8:13 left in the frame. Arkansas’ running game to that point had 114 yards on 25 carries as the Razorbacks scored on their third straight drive to start the game. Each drive went for more than 10 plays. Rocket Sanders, the sophomore starter, put the first two in the end zone. He was given a breather by No. 2 AJ Green for a bulk of the drive and Green gave way to Dubinion at the end. The freshman has arrivedhttps://twitter.com/RazorbackFB/status/1568647568556699648He's just getting startedhttps://twitter.com/McDanM1/status/1568647728158089228A look at it live from the easthttps://twitter.com/Inside_Hawg_Pen/status/1568647616648577025Rick's Bakery, here's your chancehttps://twitter.com/TheSkillson/status/1568647494824869888Sportswriters are gonna learn quickhttps://twitter.com/bvesecky/status/156864749068504678611
