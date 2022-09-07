Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
Target’s the latest company to ditch mandatory retirement for CEOs
Target has not been having a great year. First, it found itself with a glut of inventory. Then, when it discounted all that stuff to get rid of it, profits took a nosedive. Now, the retailer says its CEO, Brian Cornell, will stay on for about three more years as Target works to get back on track.
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
NFL・
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Robert G. Riney named CEO, president of Henry Ford Health
Robert G. Riney, who began his career at Henry Ford Health 44 years ago when he was a student at Wayne State University, was named president and CEO of the Detroit-based health system Thursday. Riney, who has served as Henry Ford’s chief operating officer since 2003, replaces Wright Lassiter III,...
foodlogistics.com
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: AKA NYC, Dept, Quiet Storm & More
As we collectively ease back into work and the beginning of the fall season, we’re back with some top highlights from this week in advertising. AKA NYC was named the full-service advertising agency of record for The New York Botanical Garden. AKA will lead full-service media planning and buying, while also driving attendance to the garden’s major exhibitions.
The Dream of an ‘Internet Country’ That Would Let You Work From Anywhere
Digital nomads often work and travel in legal gray areas. Could that change?
How Tribe Capital selected and ranked Insider's Seed 50 and Seed 10 lists of the early check-writers in Europe
Tribe Capital has spent years developing a model to evaluate the world's best investors. The model underpins Insider's Seed 50 and Seed 10 lists.
Crazy 'Retail Rubik's Cube' Success - Has Infobird Found The Right Combination?
The Rubik’s Cube, a cultural craze in the 1980s, continues to tease and baffle many. Elegant yet exacting, the cube holds several billion combinations, all of which must be resolved into one harmonious solution. The quest for the perfect SaaS solution also drives Infobird Co. Ltd. IFBD and its...
Check out these 31 pitch decks that advertising startups used to raise millions from top investors
These startups are using tech to disrupt advertising and marketing. Explore the pitch decks selling their vision.
Brands Are Back at Who’s Next, Impact and Bijorhca, Despite Uncertain Times
PARIS — The theme of an American-style sports competition set the energetic tone for a return to normal scale for Who’s Next, Impact and Bijorhca. Held from Sept. 2 to 5 at the Porte de Versailles, the combined trade shows drew almost 1,500 brands, including nearly 40 percent newcomers, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to organizers. The number of visitors was up 30 percent compared to September 2021, with a majority of attendees hailing from Europe, and a particularly busy first day, though attendance during the four-day event ebbed and flowed.More from WWDBrands at the Who's Next, Impact and...
Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
India’s Daalchini raises $4M to make smart stores and vending machines ubiquitous
The Noida-based startup provides a range of food and beverage options from over 160 brands through its smart vending machines. These brands include various D2C players such as Sleepy Owl, Slurrp Farm, Yogapulp and Yoga Bar as well as industry giants including Nestle, Mars and Dabur. The startup has also tied up with companies including Byju’s, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group’s Hindco, Vodafone, Samsung and EY and organizations including the country’s public policy think tank NITI Aayog to deploy its vending machines.
CNBC
