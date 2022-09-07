Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces 'Horse: A Conversation with Geraldine Brooks & Sarah Maslin Nir'

Read full article on original website
10/22: TENET Vocal Artists Presents 'Polifonía de las Américas', A Cappella Concert Highlights Rare Repertoire of Latin American Cathedrals
Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church. “a superb early music group” – The New York Times. New York, NY (September 8, 2022) — The innovative and acclaimed early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists, led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, continues its 2022-2023 season with Polifonía de las Américas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church (552 West End Avenue at 87th Street).
The New York Pops Opens 40th Anniversary Season at Carnegie Hall on Friday, October 21 with The Music of Star Wars
Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke,. Concert Features Music from All Nine Skywalker Saga Films,. September 8, 2022, New York, NY — The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, opens their 40th anniversary season at Carnegie Hall with The Music of Star Wars on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The brand-new comprehensive program includes music from all nine films in the epic Skywalker Saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, presented in chronological order.
