Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces 'Horse: A Conversation with Geraldine Brooks & Sarah Maslin Nir'

Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke,. Concert Features Music from All Nine Skywalker Saga Films,. September 8, 2022, New York, NY — The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, opens their 40th anniversary season at Carnegie Hall with The Music of Star Wars on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The brand-new comprehensive program includes music from all nine films in the epic Skywalker Saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, presented in chronological order.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO