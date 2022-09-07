Read full article on original website
Portland-raised DJ creates community for Black locals
Until Aug. 19, 2021, Dontā Laneil had never had a gig as a DJ. At that same time this year, he had performances at the Moda Center and other popular venues under his belt.
How Portland-based nonprofit Friends of the Children won a $44 million gift from MacKenzie Scott
The cryptic email showed up unexpectedly in the CEO’s inbox eight months ago. Terri Sorensen read it, quickly realizing it could be what the Portland-based nonprofit needed to expand its mission. Formed in 1993, Friends of the Children had big dreams held in check by the pressure to hustle...
Friends gather to honor a life well lived - Tim Shibahara
My View writer Bill Monroe celebrates the life and achievements of his friend and colleague Tim Shibahara. Both served on the Clackamas River Basin Council. On Aug. 28, my wife and I attended a memorial service for Tim Shibahara in Timber Park (Estacada). It was, I believe, the most well-attended memorial I recall, with approximately 700 souls from near and far sharing love, respect and admiration for a life so well-lived. I knew Tim when I was a chair and now member of the executive committee of the Clackamas River Basin Council. Friends, co-workers and neighbors stepped forward to commend...
The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland
It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Memorial to Keaton Otis to be Unveiled
The faded spray paint on the corner of Northeast 6th and Halsey reads, “We will always remember you.” The “you” most directly refers to Keaton Otis, the young Black man was murdered there by the Portland police on May 12, 2010. Since his death, that corner has on the 12th of every month seen a 6 PM vigil for Otis. Fred Bryant, Otis’s father, started the vigils one month after his son’s death, and over the years the vigils became a place to remember all victims of police violence, both the deceased and those who carry on. On Monday September 12, 2022 Otis, Bryant, and all casualties of police violence will be remembered in a more permanent fashion when a memorial art project is officially unveiled.
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Sept. 9-11
PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather is still plenty warm in Portland, but we're also starting to reap the benefits of something new — fall events. At least for the time being, it's possible to enjoy the changing of the season under a sunny sky and with balmy temperatures, so take advantage while you can.
Portland teachers document hot classrooms, sick students
Without air conditioning, PPS teachers say working and learning conditions are unacceptable.As Portland Public Schools kicked off a new school year in late August, teachers and students were met with sweltering classrooms. The district now faces an Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) complaint from the teachers union. Many PPS campuses are old buildings with no air conditioning. Teachers took photos of thermometers in their classrooms at more than 90 degrees, with some having a heat index of more than 100 degrees. That led to some students getting sick. A D V E R T I S I N G...
Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up
Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
Kelly O’Rourke: New CHS Principal
In what finally feels like the start of a more normal school year, Camas students are returning to classes with a new school principal at the helm: Ms. Kelly O’Rourke. Like the new district superintendent, John Anzalone, O’Rourke came to Camas from another Clark County – the one that covers Las Vegas, Nevada. Now O’Rourke is hoping for a great school year and a smooth slide back into normalcy.
Beaverton kindergarten teacher had rewarding first day of school
Mya Melli said her trick to transition her students into learning is to spend a few weeks just playing together.Beaverton's students and teachers returned back to school this week with mixed emotions — mostly excitement, some said. One teacher said her first day wasn't quite like she expected. Mya Melli started Thursday, Sept. 8, for her first day as a kindergarten teacher. "I think I expected a lot more tears and nervousness from kids who walked into my classroom," Melli said. "And I didn't really have any of that, so that's really good. I think everything is really flowing smoothly."...
Kyron Horman’s family to host car wash for his 20th birthday
Kyron Horman went missing from Skyline Elementary in 2010. He would have been celebrating his 20th birthday this year on Sep. 9. His family is hosting a car wash and fundraiser in honor of his birthday this weekend.
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials
Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
Two Portland Public Schools closed Friday due to power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland public schools announced they would be closed on Friday due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The planned power shutoffs were announced by PGE this week as a measure intended to prevent wildfires caused by downed powerlines. FORECAST: Fire danger through Saturday. The Portland public...
Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
PORTLAND DIRT IS JUST LIKE YOUR DIRTY TOWN
To know Portland Oregon you better like dirt. I’m not talking about pioneering farmers, either. It started with the first native canoe stopping on the Willamette. Paddling against the current takes as much energy now as it did then, so if you’re into historical reenactment you’d better be in shape.
Schools announce closures ahead of power shutoffs, fire danger
Some Oregon school districts have announced they will be closed on Friday due to potential power shutoffs as the state faces increasing fire dangers.
AMBER Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl abducted out of Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. - An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 15-year-old girl abducted out of Vancouver. WSP announced at 7:20 p.m. that she was found safe. Washington State Patrol said the man involved in the initial AMBER Alert was last seen on Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. near NE 58th Street in Vancouver after having a fight with the teen's mother.
