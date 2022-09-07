ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Moss, Maya Jama and Sienna Miller emulate Edward Enninful's classic look as British Vogue editor's life and career is celebrated in new film to support his tell-all memoir

By Jason Chester for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The highs and lows of Edward Enninful, OBE's extraordinary life and career have been re-enacted by a host of celebrity friends as the British Vogue editor celebrates the release of his warts-and-all memoir, An Invisible Man.

Enninful documents his humble beginnings in poverty-stricken Ghana, eventual introduction to working class Britain and gradual ascension to the highest rung on the editorial ladder and its associated riches in the new book, published by Penguin Random House.

And its release has been celebrated in a short, three-minute film directed by Enninful's director husband Alec Maxwell and produced by Maxwell's London-based KLOSS Films production company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYmz2_0hm77h5F00
Tribute: The highs and lows of Edward Enninful, OBE's extraordinary life and career have been reenacted by a host of celebrity friends, among them Kate Moss, in a new video celebrating the release of his memoir, An Invisible Man 

Enlisting close friends from across the acting and fashion industries, Maxwell has crafted a tasteful homage to his husband and the social, racial and economic obstacles he overcame to reach the top.

The likes of Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Daniel Kaluuya, Gemma Chan and Maya Jama are joined by Sienna Miller, Tilda Swinton, Joel Edgerton, Simone Ashley and Omari Douglas, each of them dressed as Enninful in trademark black suit, white shirt and thick-rimmed glasses as they read excerpts.

Each extract covers pivotal moments in Enninful’s life; from his time growing up in Ghana with its daily threat of violence and the racism he experienced during his career journey, his first experience of black culture at London's Notting Hill carnival and his first meeting with close friend Kate Moss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5AyZ_0hm77h5F00
Support: Maya Jama is also among those to emulate the British Vogue editor in the short film, directed by his husband Alec Maxwell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBwOm_0hm77h5F00
Turning the page: Sienna Miller (L) and Gemma Chan (R) dressed an Enninful while reading key extracts from the book, which is available to buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rgbvx_0hm77h5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3832Yi_0hm77h5F00
My turn Celebrated actress Tilda Swinton features prominently in Maxwell's short film 

Reflecting on the short film, Enninful admitted he was delighted to be joined by his closest allies for the project.

He said: 'It’s a pleasure to have worked on this film with Alec KLOSS Films and his amazing team.

'It’s an honour to have so many of my close friends and supporters included in this project, celebrating my memoir, and I’m so grateful to everyone who took part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1726z8_0hm77h5F00
Reading between the lines: Model Jourdan Dunn (L) and actress Thandiwe Newton (R)  read powerful passages from the book
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yca8W_0hm77h5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgc2T_0hm77h5F00
Listen up: Maya Jama was dressed i na three-piece suit and crisp white shirt while reading another extract 

'My message is about inclusion and representation and I hope the film and my memoir inspire all to open doors and walk through.'

Founded by Maxwell, KLOSS Films boast a variety of high profile clients throughout the fashion industry, among them Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Versace, Adidas, Beats By Dre and Stella McCartney.

A Visible Man: the film will be released on 7th September 2022. Enninful's memoir, A Visible Man is available to buy now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpwVi_0hm77h5F00
Let me tell you a story: It's A Sin star Omari Douglas was among those to participate 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOGDt_0hm77h5F00
Coming soon: A Visible Man: the film will be released on 7th September 2022. Enninful's memoir, A Visible Man is available to buy now

