ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Guendouzi
Person
Chancel Mbemba
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Dimitri Payet
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Alexis Sanchez
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Richarlison
Person
Frank Mccourt
theScore

Former Italy international Motta to coach Bologna

Rome, Sept 10, 2022 (AFP) - Former Italian international Thiago Motta is to be the new coach of Serie A side Bologna three months after stepping down from the Spezia hotseat. Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday adding a few contractual details needed to be ironed out with 40-year-old Motta.
SOCCER
ESPN

Chelsea hire Graham Potter from Brighton as Thomas Tuchel replacement

Chelsea have announced Graham Potter as their new manager, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday. Potter, who joins from Brighton & Hove Albion, becomes the 30th manager in Chelsea's history -- the first managerial appointment under new American owner Todd Boehly, who sacked Tuchel after 100 games in charge.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucl#Olympique De Marseille#Uefa Champions League#Brazilian##Tottenham Hotspur#Spurs The
Yardbarker

Agent reveals Napoli beat Juventus to Serie A defender

Kim Min-Jae was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last few seasons before he moved to Napoli this term. The South Korean had been doing exploits in China and attracted the attention of Tottenham. He eventually moved to Fenerbahce and had to be on the move again this...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea aiming to appoint sporting director before World Cup - sources

Chelsea are aiming to appoint a sporting director before the World Cup in November and new head coach Graham Potter will be involved in the selection process, sources have told ESPN. Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have met with several potential candidates and are keen to make an...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

PL sides hold moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II grabbed the attention of everyone across the world. The sporting world was no exception. Manchester United held a moment of silence prior to their Europa League match at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad. Players from both teams also sported a black armband. Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy