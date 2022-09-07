Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Fabrizio Romano: Could Joao Felix Have Joined Manchester United From Atletico Madrid?
Fabrizio Romano has revealed if there was a chance Joao Felix could have joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid last summer.
theScore
Former Italy international Motta to coach Bologna
Rome, Sept 10, 2022 (AFP) - Former Italian international Thiago Motta is to be the new coach of Serie A side Bologna three months after stepping down from the Spezia hotseat. Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday adding a few contractual details needed to be ironed out with 40-year-old Motta.
Raphinha Explains Why He Rejected Chelsea In Favor Of Barcelona After Chat With Neymar
Raphinha has revealed that he spoke to former Barcelona forward Neymar before completing his summer transfer from Leeds United to the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old had multiple offers to choose from, including one from Chelsea. But Raphinha had his heart set on Barcelona and some positive words ...
ESPN
Chelsea hire Graham Potter from Brighton as Thomas Tuchel replacement
Chelsea have announced Graham Potter as their new manager, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday. Potter, who joins from Brighton & Hove Albion, becomes the 30th manager in Chelsea's history -- the first managerial appointment under new American owner Todd Boehly, who sacked Tuchel after 100 games in charge.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Agent reveals Napoli beat Juventus to Serie A defender
Kim Min-Jae was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last few seasons before he moved to Napoli this term. The South Korean had been doing exploits in China and attracted the attention of Tottenham. He eventually moved to Fenerbahce and had to be on the move again this...
Report: New Liverpool Signing Arthur 'Agrees' Potential Contract
Recent information has been revealed, where a potential long term contract for Liverpool's latest midfield signing Arthur is said to be already 'agreed'.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture
Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
ESPN
Chelsea aiming to appoint sporting director before World Cup - sources
Chelsea are aiming to appoint a sporting director before the World Cup in November and new head coach Graham Potter will be involved in the selection process, sources have told ESPN. Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have met with several potential candidates and are keen to make an...
MLS・
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | Old Trafford Stadium
The Red Devils will try to secure a victory against Real Sociedad this evening at the Theatre of Dreams to get their first three points in the Europa League.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News
Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the late kick-off in the Premier League.
NBC Sports
PL sides hold moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
The death of Queen Elizabeth II grabbed the attention of everyone across the world. The sporting world was no exception. Manchester United held a moment of silence prior to their Europa League match at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad. Players from both teams also sported a black armband. Manchester United...
Giovanni Simeone Celebrates UCL Debut Goal By Kissing Tattoo Dad Diego Told Him Not To Get
Simeone followed in his father's footsteps by scoring on his UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday.
Piotr Zieliński leading Napoli’s group of breakout stars
ROME (AP) — Liverpool first tried to sign Piotr Zieliński at the age of 12. Jürgen Klopp made another attempt to acquire the Poland midfielder in 2016 after Robert Lewandowski, who played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, had spoken highly of his national team companion. Liverpool and...
Legendary Former Italy Striker Praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland
Ex-Italy, Juventus and AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi has spoken of his admiration for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
CBS Sports
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
