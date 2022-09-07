Read full article on original website
Rent This Retro Colorado Camper Near Salida’s Hot Springs
The website glampinghub.com gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of unique accommodations all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. These destinations are a step up beyond just a traditional tent in the woods. One of the most unique options in Colorado is...
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People
Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
Redlands Home Includes Amazing Views of the Colorado National Monument
There are some wonderful homes back in the Redlands area as you approach the Colorado National Monument. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live here?. Today we are headed down South Camp Road in the Redlands. We are visiting the end of a cul-de-sac named Teegan Court to look inside another Colorado dream home.
Colorado’s Smallest Home For Sale Is 125 Square Feet
It's funny how one hundred thousand dollars just doesn't buy as much as it used to - but it will buy the smallest home in Colorado. Opportunities Like This Don't Come Along Every Day. The smallest home for sale right now in Colorado is a mere 125 square feet -...
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Charming Grand Junction Colorado House is Super Affordable
There's a house on the market in Grand Junction that could possibly be the perfect combination of rustic and affordable. If you're looking for a home, or possibly an investment, you have to check this place out. This house, located in Orchard Mesa, just went on the market on September...
Stupid 1 & 2 Star Reviews of Colorado’s Mt. Evans Scenic Byway
Almost every travel site known to man regards the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway to be among Colorado's most beautiful drives. There are those, however, who disagree. While the drive boasts impressive reviews from sites like Tripadvisor, Recreation.gov, and even Google, there's always that one person who couldn't find it within themselves to say something positive. Check out these hilarious one and two-star reviews.
[VIDEO] Colorado gondola offers stunning 360-degree leaf peeping experience
It's no secret that Telluride is one of the best places to go to see fall colors in the state of Colorado. Tucked away in the San Juans, this remote mountain town of about 2,500 residents is seemingly swallowed by golden hues as soon as late September hits. If you're...
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
You Could Own a Dinosaur Skeleton Found in Colorado
A real-life dinosaur skeleton that was found in Colorado is going up for sale soon, and if you've got enough money laying around, you could be its next proud owner. If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably at least heard of some of the many ties that the state has to prehistoric creatures that once roamed the earth.
Watching for Grand Mesa Wildlife Near Water Dog Reservoir
Fall colors are coming to Colorado, and the Grand Mesa is getting ready with Color Weekend coming on the final Saturday and Sunday in September. Today we are headed into an area that is a really nice place to hike to see fall colors and a trail that is also home to frequent wildlife sightings during the right time of day.
Colorado spot among 'world's most popular' ski resort towns, different town more popular in US
By analyzing Google search data, UK-based company Money recently calculated which ski resort towns were most popular worldwide, based on how many unique countries search for a specific resort town the most. Multiple spots in Colorado were found among the most popular places in the world, but what the world is searching for and what Americans are searching for varied.
Mountain Side Campground Offers Spectacular Western Colorado View
If you like the idea of camping on the side of a mountain with a great view, you might want to check out the Amphitheater Campground. The Amphitheater Campground sits high on a mountain overlooking the town of Ouray and is a popular destination for western Colorado campers. You've got an awesome view of the town surrounded by mountains.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Big Chili Evergreen, free music festival, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Big Chili Cook-Off to the Estes Park ScotFest to Vail Oktoberfest, there is something for everyone.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Awesome ’70s Photo of John Denver and Robert Redford is ‘So’ Colorado
Two of the most recognizable men, together in one photo from the 1970's. One beloved as a singer and activist, the other a beloved actor and activist, both enjoying a beer. The photo has "Colorado" written all over it. John Denver and Robert Redford, hanging out. It's an iconic picture....
Will the World Hopscotch Record be Broken in Colorado Soon?
How often have you found yourself thumbing through a copy of Guinness World Records and thought to yourself, "I could do that"?. Well, for some Coloradans, that could become a reality soon as a group of people is organizing what they hope to be the completion of the world's longest hopscotch game very soon.
