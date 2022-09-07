ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

MinnPost

St. Paul may trim down rent control ordinance

The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo writes that it looks likely St. Paul will pare down its rent control ordinance next week. On MPR News, Cathy Wurzer talked with Dr. Abinash Virk, of the Mayo Clinic, about what you need to know about the new round of COVID-19 boosters. WCCO...
bulletin-news.com

After lengthy negotiations, St. Paul approves new police contract

The police union and the city came to an agreement, which was ratified on Wednesday, after St. Paul police officers continued to work under their previous contract for more than a year and a half after it had expired. Over the course of the three-year contract period, the deal provides...
MinnPost

A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away

Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul City Council likely to prune rent-control ordinance next week

The city’s new rent control law will probably not apply to the thousands of rental housing units built in St. Paul during the last 20 years, nor will new development for another 20 years. Additionally, after a tenant vacates an apartment, landlords may soon be able to increase the rent on vacant apartments to market rate, which would be a significant increase above the city’s current 3 percent rent restriction.
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul police identify victims in Payne-Phalen triple homicide

On Monday, police were still looking into the circumstances behind the shooting deaths of three St. Paul people and the injuries of two more over the weekend in the city’s Payne-Phalen area. According to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office, Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding,...
bulletin-news.com

Two free celebrations this weekend spotlight St. Paul’s Asian-American artists

This weekend, two unique Asian-American communities in St. Paul will be the focus of performances and visual arts events. Suyao Tian grew up in the 1980s in China with no siblings, few acquaintances, and no access to pets because of the country’s one-child-only laws. She spent her free time catching various little insects, putting them in jars, and talking to, playing with, and treating them as her only confidantes.
willmarradio.com

Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents

(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
mprnews.org

Police: Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of 3 in St. Paul

St. Paul Police say they've arrested a suspect in this weekend's triple fatal shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The department says officers and FBI agents took a 41-year-old Minneapolis man into custody Wednesday in Chicago. Ramsey County prosecutors have yet to file charges. Two other people were wounded in the...
MIX 108

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
