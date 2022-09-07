Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Paul business owners sue to block construction of East Seventh Street day shelter
A vacant commercial property at 421 E. Seventh St. is set to become a permanent day shelter operated by the Listening House, a longtime local nonprofit offering services to people experiencing homelessness. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A group of St. Paul business owners and neighbors...
St. Paul may trim down rent control ordinance
The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo writes that it looks likely St. Paul will pare down its rent control ordinance next week. On MPR News, Cathy Wurzer talked with Dr. Abinash Virk, of the Mayo Clinic, about what you need to know about the new round of COVID-19 boosters. WCCO...
kfgo.com
Jury rules that St. Paul man should receive $56 million in negligence lawsuit
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million...
bulletin-news.com
Effort to block island construction within St. Paul’s Pig’s Eye Lake falls flat
An attempt to prevent the United States was denied by the St. Paul Zoning Board of Appeals. Army Corps from constructing a number of islands inside Pig’s Eye Lake using river dredge sands. The citizens’ organization Friends of Pig’s Eye Lake has protested against the Army Corps of Engineers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
bulletin-news.com
After lengthy negotiations, St. Paul approves new police contract
The police union and the city came to an agreement, which was ratified on Wednesday, after St. Paul police officers continued to work under their previous contract for more than a year and a half after it had expired. Over the course of the three-year contract period, the deal provides...
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
stthomas.edu
In the News: St. Thomas Engineering Professor on Using Mississippi River Water to Help the Drought
Mohsen Tahmasebi Nasab, an engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with Minnesota Public Radio about how risky or not it would be to divert water — by pipeline or some other means — from the Mississippi River to help ease the drought in the western U.S. states.
RELATED PEOPLE
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul City Council likely to prune rent-control ordinance next week
The city’s new rent control law will probably not apply to the thousands of rental housing units built in St. Paul during the last 20 years, nor will new development for another 20 years. Additionally, after a tenant vacates an apartment, landlords may soon be able to increase the rent on vacant apartments to market rate, which would be a significant increase above the city’s current 3 percent rent restriction.
Neighbors take safety into own hands during MN State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has come to an end, and the neighbors who live near the fairgrounds are breathing a sigh of relief. "It's so quiet!" Jennifer Victor-Larsen said with a laugh. Before the 12 days of fun began, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John...
St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul
Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Wednesday filed charges against the Minneapolis man accused in the quintuple shooting that left three people dead last week in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul. Antonio D. Wright, 41, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota proposal requires cultural competency for new teachers, draws partisan pushback
A proposed update to the licensing requirements for new Minnesota teachers - the addition of a cultural competency standard - has become yet another flashpoint in the partisan battle over education. The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) has been developing the new standards, including the language requiring teachers...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul police identify victims in Payne-Phalen triple homicide
On Monday, police were still looking into the circumstances behind the shooting deaths of three St. Paul people and the injuries of two more over the weekend in the city’s Payne-Phalen area. According to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office, Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding,...
bulletin-news.com
Two free celebrations this weekend spotlight St. Paul’s Asian-American artists
This weekend, two unique Asian-American communities in St. Paul will be the focus of performances and visual arts events. Suyao Tian grew up in the 1980s in China with no siblings, few acquaintances, and no access to pets because of the country’s one-child-only laws. She spent her free time catching various little insects, putting them in jars, and talking to, playing with, and treating them as her only confidantes.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
minnesotamonthly.com
New Restaurant Review: Mario’s in St. Paul Is Making the Cities’ Best Sandwich
Can a sandwich bread be transcendent? At a modest St. Paul sandwich shop, it certainly is. The team behind my current favorite restaurant in town, Estelle, opened Mario’s and brought in one of the masters of dough to oversee the kitchen. Evan Vranian toured sandwich shops in New York...
mprnews.org
Police: Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of 3 in St. Paul
St. Paul Police say they've arrested a suspect in this weekend's triple fatal shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The department says officers and FBI agents took a 41-year-old Minneapolis man into custody Wednesday in Chicago. Ramsey County prosecutors have yet to file charges. Two other people were wounded in the...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
Comments / 0