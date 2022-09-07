ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Panther Struck and Killed by Vehicle in SW Florida

After being hit by a car, an endangered Florida panther perished. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it is the 20th of the 22 panther fatalities this year that have been directly linked to crashes. Wildlife authorities said that the 6-month-old female panther’s remains were discovered on...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
After lengthy negotiations, St. Paul approves new police contract

The police union and the city came to an agreement, which was ratified on Wednesday, after St. Paul police officers continued to work under their previous contract for more than a year and a half after it had expired. Over the course of the three-year contract period, the deal provides...
SAINT PAUL, MN
St. Paul City Council likely to prune rent-control ordinance next week

The city’s new rent control law will probably not apply to the thousands of rental housing units built in St. Paul during the last 20 years, nor will new development for another 20 years. Additionally, after a tenant vacates an apartment, landlords may soon be able to increase the rent on vacant apartments to market rate, which would be a significant increase above the city’s current 3 percent rent restriction.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Two free celebrations this weekend spotlight St. Paul’s Asian-American artists

This weekend, two unique Asian-American communities in St. Paul will be the focus of performances and visual arts events. Suyao Tian grew up in the 1980s in China with no siblings, few acquaintances, and no access to pets because of the country’s one-child-only laws. She spent her free time catching various little insects, putting them in jars, and talking to, playing with, and treating them as her only confidantes.
SAINT PAUL, MN

