This weekend, two unique Asian-American communities in St. Paul will be the focus of performances and visual arts events. Suyao Tian grew up in the 1980s in China with no siblings, few acquaintances, and no access to pets because of the country’s one-child-only laws. She spent her free time catching various little insects, putting them in jars, and talking to, playing with, and treating them as her only confidantes.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO