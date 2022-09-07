Read full article on original website
Minneapolis man arrested in St. Paul shootings that killed 3, wounded 2 others
According to the city’s assistant police chief, Wednesday’s arrest of a suspect in a triple homicide in St. Paul allows families and neighborhood residents to start the healing process. In connection with the shootings on Sunday that left three people dead and two more injured, St. Paul police...
Panther Struck and Killed by Vehicle in SW Florida
After being hit by a car, an endangered Florida panther perished. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it is the 20th of the 22 panther fatalities this year that have been directly linked to crashes. Wildlife authorities said that the 6-month-old female panther’s remains were discovered on...
After lengthy negotiations, St. Paul approves new police contract
The police union and the city came to an agreement, which was ratified on Wednesday, after St. Paul police officers continued to work under their previous contract for more than a year and a half after it had expired. Over the course of the three-year contract period, the deal provides...
Effort to block island construction within St. Paul’s Pig’s Eye Lake falls flat
An attempt to prevent the United States was denied by the St. Paul Zoning Board of Appeals. Army Corps from constructing a number of islands inside Pig’s Eye Lake using river dredge sands. The citizens’ organization Friends of Pig’s Eye Lake has protested against the Army Corps of Engineers...
Lowertown business owners sue St. Paul over homeless shelter expansion
The city of St. Paul and Listening House, a Dayton’s Bluff day shelter, are being sued by fifteen companies in and around St. Paul’s Lowertown district in an effort to thwart their intentions to expand into the old Red’s Savoy Pizza facility on East Seventh Street. The...
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner’ After Joe Martinez Arrest
Following Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez’s arrest on corruption-related charges last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he will soon make a decision about Martinez’ replacement. DeSantis said at a press conference in Miami on Wednesday that Martinez, who was detained on suspicion of receiving improper money and...
St. Paul City Council likely to prune rent-control ordinance next week
The city’s new rent control law will probably not apply to the thousands of rental housing units built in St. Paul during the last 20 years, nor will new development for another 20 years. Additionally, after a tenant vacates an apartment, landlords may soon be able to increase the rent on vacant apartments to market rate, which would be a significant increase above the city’s current 3 percent rent restriction.
Two free celebrations this weekend spotlight St. Paul’s Asian-American artists
This weekend, two unique Asian-American communities in St. Paul will be the focus of performances and visual arts events. Suyao Tian grew up in the 1980s in China with no siblings, few acquaintances, and no access to pets because of the country’s one-child-only laws. She spent her free time catching various little insects, putting them in jars, and talking to, playing with, and treating them as her only confidantes.
