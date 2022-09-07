Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Gunman Arrested After Fistfight Led to Hialeah Shooting That Injured 2 Teens: Police
A fistfight led to a shooting in Hialeah that left two teens hospitalized and a man behind bars, police said. The shooting happened Wednesday night in an alleyway near the 5100 block of West 12th Avenue and left an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female hospitalized. An arrest report said...
WSVN-TV
Teen connected to two separate crimes in Northwest Miami-Dade sworn into juvenile court
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old subject was sworn into juvenile court, Friday. Emmanuel Morales is accused of shooting two 12-year-old boys as they were waiting for the school bus in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning. His mother was also at the court house and told the judge her son...
bulletin-news.com
Teen in Custody After Shooting Two 12-Year-Olds Waiting for School Bus in NW Miami-Dade
A 16-year-old suspect was in jail after police said he shot two 12-year-olds during an armed robbery attempt Thursday morning at a school bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Pinewood. According...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
bulletin-news.com
Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run accident in Coconut Creek that wounded a motorcycle is being blamed on a Deerfield Beach man. About 4:30 a.m., Jacob Jose Roman, 27, collided with the motorbike. In the 7300 block of North, on August 27. According to the police report, State Road 7 is close to the Riverstone Shoppes mall.
NBC Miami
Two Teens Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Hialeah
Two teens were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Hialeah. Hialeah Police said the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the 5100 block of West 12th Avenue. An 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female were wounded in the incident. The male victim...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Homestead hit-and-run crash, police say
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police in Homestead are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene Friday morning. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Krome Avenue north of East Mowry Drive, directly across from Losner Park. Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales said officers...
NBC Miami
North Lauderdale Crash Involving Broward Deputy Left Man Dead, Several Injured
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a weekend crash in North Lauderdale that left a man dead and a Broward Sheriff's deputy and others injured. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avon Lane and West McNab Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a driver and...
Click10.com
2 shot by 16-year-old while waiting for school bus, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two 12-year-olds were shot Thursday morning while waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred at 7:57 a.m. in the area of Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said the two victims were approached by...
VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed while entering Florida grocery store with 3 children
A man who was seen violently attacking a woman with three children at a grocery store in North Lauderdale last month remains at large, authorities say.
Click10.com
Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night. The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officer, driver transported after crash in Liberty City
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a City of Miami Police officer and a civilian driver to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said. Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest...
WSVN-TV
Gas station owner: attempted robber ‘looked like he was 9 years old, opened fire on me’ in NW Miami-Dade; subject in custody
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade was held at gunpoint by a juvenile who, he said, appeared to be 9 years old and tried to steal an employee’s scooter outside the station. The incident happened at a Caraf Oil gas station...
calleochonews.com
The driver arrested after causing a wrong way wreck that killed five young adults will await trial in jail
Wrong way wreck driver in a vehicular accident that killed five people on the Palmetto faces charges. A 30-year-old man, Maiky Simeon has been detained on five charges related to the automobile accident after he drove South Florida's Palmetto Expressway in the wrong direction the early Saturday morning of August 20 and collided with another car, killing the five occupants inside.
cw34.com
19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
Click10.com
Deputies ID motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with Broward bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Broward County Transit bus Wednesday and outlined the events leading to the crash. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said Thursday that 19-year-old Phillipe Madeira was riding a Kawasaki EX300-B, heading south on...
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
NBC Miami
Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting
A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
cw34.com
Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
