POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO