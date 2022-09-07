ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
bulletin-news.com

Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run accident in Coconut Creek that wounded a motorcycle is being blamed on a Deerfield Beach man. About 4:30 a.m., Jacob Jose Roman, 27, collided with the motorbike. In the 7300 block of North, on August 27. According to the police report, State Road 7 is close to the Riverstone Shoppes mall.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

Two Teens Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Hialeah

Two teens were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Hialeah. Hialeah Police said the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the 5100 block of West 12th Avenue. An 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female were wounded in the incident. The male victim...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Homestead hit-and-run crash, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police in Homestead are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene Friday morning. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Krome Avenue north of East Mowry Drive, directly across from Losner Park. Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales said officers...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

2 shot by 16-year-old while waiting for school bus, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two 12-year-olds were shot Thursday morning while waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred at 7:57 a.m. in the area of Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said the two victims were approached by...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police officer, driver transported after crash in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a City of Miami Police officer and a civilian driver to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said. Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The driver arrested after causing a wrong way wreck that killed five young adults will await trial in jail

Wrong way wreck driver in a vehicular accident that killed five people on the Palmetto faces charges. A 30-year-old man, Maiky Simeon has been detained on five charges related to the automobile accident after he drove South Florida's Palmetto Expressway in the wrong direction the early Saturday morning of August 20 and collided with another car, killing the five occupants inside.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Deputies ID motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Broward County Transit bus Wednesday and outlined the events leading to the crash. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said Thursday that 19-year-old Phillipe Madeira was riding a Kawasaki EX300-B, heading south on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting

A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

