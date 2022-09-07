Lincoln Has Two More Deaths From COVID-19

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 80

Total cases: 79,505

Deaths reported today: 2, both men in their 70s who were hospitalized. One unvaccinated, one vaccinated.

Total number of deaths: 452

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 35 with 30 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 5 from other communities (one on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is moderate. Public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order a third round of free, at home tests from the federal government. Visit covidtests.gov to place an order.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. People who require assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

Vaccinations administered: (Vaccination data will be updated tomorrow)

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 233,940

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 218,925

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 68.6%

Booster doses: 133,452

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly encourages residents to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting boosters when eligible. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.

COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older. Booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older.

Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Vaccine for children under age 5

The Health Department provides COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The clinics are smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Upcoming vaccination clinics for children under age 5 (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged; walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., LLCHD

For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites. Several pharmacies are also offering vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Booster doses for children 5 to 11:

A booster dose for children ages 5 to 11 is recommended at five months after completing the initial two-dose series. If children are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Updated booster doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters September 1. The updated boosters target omicron variants plus original COVID-19. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and over. An updated booster can be administered at least two months after completing the primary series or having received the most recent booster dose.

The updated boosters will replace the existing Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people age 12 and older. The Health Department is currently awaiting final guidance from the CDC and will provide additional details on offering the updated boosters in the near future.

Upcoming vaccination clinics for everyone age 5 and older (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged, walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

Friday, September 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, September 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, September 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, September 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older and first booster doses for children age 5 to 11. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.