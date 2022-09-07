ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens Night Market Kicks Off Fall Season Saturday

The Queens Night Market returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the fall season this Saturday. The event, which features food vendors from around the world who sell their native cuisine, will take place every Saturday through Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight. The season concludes with a Halloween-themed event, complete with trick-or-treating and costume contest.
